Putin’s Mysterious Gift to Trump Finally Revealed—And It’s More Dramatic Than Expected

Last month, Vladimir Putin made a crucial decision to strengthen his friendship with Donald Trump further. The Russian President gifted a Trump portrait to his American counterpart, which was delivered by the U.S. envoy, Steve Witkoff. While speaking with podcast host Tucker Carlson, Witkoff described the gift as “a beautiful portrait” by a “leading Russian artist.”

At that time, Donald Trump also said that he was “clearly touched” by the Kremlin-commissioned painting. Now, the artwork has been finally revealed, and needless to say, it was very unexpected. A first look at the portrait was shared on various social media platforms, and media houses like CNN were given an exclusive look at it by the artist even before it was publicly revealed.

The artwork features the historical moment from the failed attempted assassination of Donald Trump, which took place at a Pennsylvania rally last June. A photograph that captured Trump holding his balled-up fist high in the air right after he was shot in his ear became the talk of the town last year. Now, Nikas Safronov, the artist, has captured that exact moment with his brush and paints.

Last year’s assassination attempt, just a few months before the Presidential election, created quite a buzz worldwide. The Republican leader was giving his speech at an open-air campaign rally near Butler when a shot was fired, and the bullet grazed his upper right ear. Although his injury wasn’t severe, Trump was escorted by the Secret Service from the venue. Moments after, the Counter Sniper Team gunned down the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired at least eight rounds from a nearby building using an AR-15-style rifle.

Among other things, Trump’s victory style first became one for the history books, and now he also has a portrait of it.

Nikas Safronov, reportedly one of Russia’s most famous artists, further gave an insight into his work process, also revealing how Putin contacted him. “It was important to me to show the blood, the scar, and his bravery during the attempt on his life, ” the Kremlin-commissioned artist told CNN in Moscow.

“He didn’t break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves,” he added.

Speaking about how he got the commission, Safronov revealed that he was “visited by some people who said they want me to paint Trump as I see him.” According to CNN, the artist was initially not aware of the identity of his “visitors,” but since he often gets clients “who do not go into details,” he wasn’t very curious. However, Nikas suspected that it was Kremlin officials.

“When I started the portrait, I realised this could bring our countries closer, and decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for.”

The artist later revealed that Putin also contacted him personally. CNN reports that the Russian leader told Safronov that “the flattering Trump portrait was an important step in improving Russia’s relationship with the United States.”