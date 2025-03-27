Putin’s Glam Propaganda TV War Reporter Killed By ‘Ukrainian mine’ Moments after Posting Chilling Final Photo of War Zone!

In a grieving incident, a Russian journalist died while she was in the field reporting on the Russia-Ukraine war in the Demidovka border area of the Belgorod region, where Ukraine is reportedly attempting to make incursions. Anna Prokofyeva, the 35-year-old lady, has worked as a correspondent for Russian state media Channel One since 2023 and was accompanied by her cameraman, Dmitry Volkov.

Russian state television verified her death, and reportedly, Dmitry Volkov has been badly injured and is now recovering in the hospital. What remains surprising and sad at the same time is the fact that Prokofyeva’s final social media post was a selfie in military fatigues, standing in front of a burned vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐟𝐲𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐎𝐳𝐞𝐧 (@annaproglam)

As per The Sun, Her caption suggests her view of Ukraine as “country 404,” a term commonly used by Russian media to imply that Ukraine doesn’t exist. Alas, Prokofyeva’s vehicle was hit by a Ukrainian enemy mine in the line of duty. Moreover, This incident marks the third pro-Putin journalist killed in just two days.

As reported by the outlet previously, two other journalists, 28-year-old Alexander Fedorchak and his cameraman, Andrei Panov, and his driver, 45-year-old Alexander Sirkeli, also died in a Ukrainian rocket attack. They were killed in the unexpected attack.

Likewise, a third journalist, Nikita Goldin, was also wounded when their car came under fire in the Luhansk region. In addition, The Moscow-appointed governor of the Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, also reported that a 14-year-old child was killed in the strike, which hit the Kremina district.

Russian state news agency TASS’s Mikhail Skuratov was also reported wounded by shrapnel in a different incident in the Kursk region. In response to Anna Prokofyeva’s death, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, slammed Ukraine for deliberately trying to target Russian war correspondents.

Zakharova called the situation a “natural disaster,” attributing the deaths to what she described as the “terrorist Kyiv regime and also stated that all the journalists who lost their lives were wearing vests that said press on them, so naturally, they were knowingly targeted.

As per sources, the Russian-Ukrainian war has become a deadly scene that the mainstream media has also failed to report. Journalists from both countries have lost lives in attacks and even disappeared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐟𝐲𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐎𝐳𝐞𝐧 (@annaproglam)

According to United Nations reports. At least 17 journalists and media workers have been killed while covering the conflict, and a few other deaths are still under investigation by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Meanwhile, in Ukraine, several journalists have been forced to transfer to war correspondents and work in unsafe situations like curfews and blackouts.

In Russia, many journalists have fled due to hardcore media restrictions, and dozens of Belarusian journalists, who had sought refuge in Ukraine from their own country’s media crackdowns, were forced to flee again. CPJ has called for the protection of both Ukrainian journalists and international media workers who are covering the conflict alongside them.

With the war, both nations have currently caused global turmoil, raising urgent concerns about humanitarian conditions and an immediate cry for peace and security. What lies ahead in the future remains utterly uncertain, but all we know is that the world wants peace to prevail upon all.