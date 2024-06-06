Pro-Trump Trial Witnesses Received Significant Financial Incentives, Report Reveals

A recent investigation claims that amid his several criminal trials, former President Donald Trump's senior campaign officials have benefited financially from salary increases and other compensation. Nine witnesses in Trump's various trials have received "large raises from his campaign, severance packages, new jobs and a grant of shares and cash from Trump's media company," according to a ProPublica investigation of public disclosures, court records, and securities filings.

Campaign chairwoman Susie Wiles, whose daughter was hired on the campaign and is currently the fourth-highest paid employee, adviser Boris Epshteyn, whose compensation reportedly doubled, and Trump's assistant, Margo Martin, who earned a 20 percent rise, are among those witnesses.

Wiles and Martin appeared before the grand jury in the federal classified documents case, while Epshteyn testified in the Georgia election interference case. All three were constantly spotted at Trump's New York hush money trial, where he was recently convicted, Newsweek reported.

Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump adviser, also made appearances at the trial. Scavino, who testified before the grand jury in the federal election meddling investigation against Trump, was recently appointed to the board of Trump Media and "granted a $600,000 retention bonus and a $4 million 'executive promissory note' paid in shares." The adjustments, according to Scavino, had "nothing to do with any investigation."

Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, expressed concerns about these payments. “It feels very shady, especially as you detect a pattern. I would worry about it having a corrupt influence.” Even if the intention was to genuinely sway testimony, McQuade noted that these cases are hard to prove in court.

But Trump officials decry these claims. The 2024 Trump campaign was, according to campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, “the most well-run and professional operation in political history. Any false assertion that we’re engaging in any type of behavior that may be regarded as tampering is absurd and completely fake.”

According to a Trump campaign official, witnesses received compensation hikes and other rewards for working more, adding that the campaign's top officials make all executive decisions regarding staff salary, with Trump staying out of the process.

Over the years, attempts to unduly influence witnesses have emerged as a recurring theme in criminal cases relating to Trump. In 2018 and 2019, Trump's former campaign manager and adviser were found guilty of federal witness tampering. As per The Intelligencer, a witness was instructed by the campaign consultant to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli,'" alluding to the Godfather Part II figure who deceives a Senate committee looking into organized crime.

In the final days of his administration, Trump later granted pardons to both men. In the Georgia case last year, Trump openly tried to block a witness from testifying. Trump took to social media and announced that a politician from Georgia “would be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t.”