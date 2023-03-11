Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley joined fellow co-creator, John Eddie and showrunner, Mike Arnold on the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix's animated series Agent Elvis. This marks her first public appearance since her daughter Lisa Marie's death in January. The event was held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Priscilla posed for photos wearing a chic black and white suit.

People reported that the animated series Agent Elvis follows a fictional Elvis Presley (voiced by actor Matthew McConaughey) as he balances fame and his secret life as a government spy. Priscilla, 77, has produced the series alongside John Eddie and also voices the fictional version of herself onscreen. Co-creator Eddie explained that the animated show was inspired by the popular photo of Elvis with Richard Nixon, where he is seen offering his services to be a DEA agent.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla joined co-creator, John Eddie and showrunner, Mike Arnold on stage for a round of Q&As. The makers said that they are excited to introduce the legendary musician to the youth of today. Speaking about this, Priscilla added she believes this show will be a way of “introducing Elvis to the youth today, wondering why he was so famous and to see him as a hero.”

“I know that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it,” she continued. “He was a beautiful human being and a very talented human being, and I want kids to see who he really was in this because he really was, he wanted to be an agent. And now he is.”

Co-creator Eddie also explained, “That was why we made it, as opposed to doing a live-action thing or something, we specifically want to do animated,” Eddie explained, and “I’ve been a big Elvis fan since I was a little kid and even as great as anybody does it, they can never capture Elvis’ [appearance]. He was such a beautiful man, he’s just crazy, and so we thought maybe through animation [that similarity would be possible]." The animated series also features an excellent voice cast of Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, and Don Cheadle.

Meanwhile, Priscilla has been engulfed in a legal battle since the death of her daughter Lisa Marie. She has reportedly been in a terrible state during the mourning period. She claims that the Graceland mansion trust and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which once belonged to her and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, were amended in 2016 giving full control of the iconic estate to Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, and her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Priscilla is now engulfed in a lengthy legal battle refuting the claims and the amendment by informing the legal proceedings that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. Riley and Priscilla are not on talking terms since the onslaught of the legal mess. "They do not see eye to eye," informed a Presley family insider.