Princess Diana’s Close Confidant Breaks Silence on What She Really Would Have Thought of Meghan—And Her Sons’ Rift

We all imagine what it would have been like if Princess Diana weren’t dead, amidst several mysteries related to her death. She would have been a huge part of the royal family, inspiring several people. Her being alive would have also changed the family dynamics to a certain extent.

Those who knew Princess Diana have a better idea of what it would be like. Princess Diana’s closest friend, Richard Kay, recently gave an interview saying Diana would not just have found Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, intriguing, but she would have felt liberated to meet Markle.

Kay was Diana’s confidante during her last six years of life. According to Kay, Princess Diana would have found Meghan’s independence interesting and all the decisions she has taken ever since she became royalty.

Richard Kay was one of Princess Diana's closest confidantes for at least five to six years of her life.

In the interview, the editor read a comment saying how long it would have taken Diana to send Meghan packing. Kay went on to disagree with the commenter as he removed his glasses to further answer his claim.

He said, “None of us really know, but I think there’s something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating. He clarifies that Diana would have liked Meghan’s independence. Moreover, Diana would have liked how Meghan became Harry’s escape route out of the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty.”

Kay said that Diana disclosed to him that she wanted to live in the US. But she could not achieve that dream of hers. He thinks if she had moved to the US, she might have lived there for a long time.

Diana’s friend reveals that she would not have liked how things are between her sons. She would have been disappointed by how their relationship is tainted. Diana’s devotion to her children always stopped her from taking such huge decisions. They were young at that time, and the decision to move to the US might have impacted their lives. Moreover, she was a doting mother and could not have abandoned her kids.

https://t.co/lSORadSvHW Princess Diana REALLY would have thought about Meghan Markle, according to her close friend Richard Kay on PALACE CONFIDENTIAL #everyoneシ゚ #news #viralpost2025シ #Update — Naijamerit (@NaijameritNG) April 16, 2025

The move to the States would have taken a lot to work out whether she wanted to go to California or New York, and also maintain a connection with her sons. Kay says he could totally imagine her living there and feeling liberated from all the struggle.

Richard says that Diana would have welcomed Meghan warmly into the family and not made her feel like an outsider. She would have liked it if her son and daughter-in-law had moved to the US, but she may not have liked the reason behind it. The rift between William and Harry is just unfortunate.

According to an insider, whenever Harry tries to call his brother, William, he gets ignored. The Duke of Sussex is no longer welcome to connect with his family. The family has barely spoken to him for the past few years.