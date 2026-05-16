Princess Charlotte Is Following in Princess Diana’s Footsteps in More Ways Than One

Princess Charlotte has often reminded royal watchers and fans of Princess Diana. Diana’s untimely and tragic death came as a big shock to her fans and well-wishers across the globe. In the years since her passing, royal watchers have sought to hold on to her memory in various ways, including looking for similarities between the late Princess of Wales and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In recent years, this attention has slowly but surely shifted to Diana’s granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, whom she sadly never had the opportunity to meet. However, many royal watchers say that Charlotte shares several striking similarities with her late grandmother, from her facial expressions to her famous “side-eye” moments.

Here are a few ways Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, reminds netizens and royal fans of Princess Diana.

Netizens Say Princess Charlotte Looks Like Princess Diana

Time and again, social media users have declared that Princess Charlotte reminds them of Princess Diana. They say that the grandmother-and-granddaughter duo looks very much alike.

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“She is beautiful. I see so much of Princess Diana,” one user wrote under an Instagram post celebrating Charlotte’s ninth birthday. Another person’s comment read, “She looks exactly like her daddy! And that means, she looks like Grannie Diana.”

The Shared Love for Dance

Sure, a granddaughter might have facial similarities with her grandmother. But things do not stop at that for Charlotte and Princess Diana, who share a love for dance.

Princess Diana’s ballet instructor in the ’80s, Anne Allan, told PEOPLE that the late Princess of Wales loved dancing. “The minute she started to move her arms, you could see the feeling that it brought her. She was able to be herself. She loved to move and loved to have fun,” Allan said.

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Apparently, the same rings true for Princess Charlotte. In a BBC video, Prince William is seen telling a young student that his daughter loves to dance.

Ace Swimmers

Growing up, Princess Diana was a skilled swimmer. Her younger brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, revealed that she enjoyed swimming and spending time in the water. He shared a picture on Instagram that showcased Princess Diana wearing many swimming badges on her swimsuit bottoms.

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Just like her grandmother, Princess Charlotte enjoys swimming. According to PEOPLE, swimming legend Eileen Fenton told the Press Association that Prince William’s family is very confident in the water.

“[Prince William] said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim, and they all go, and they swim quite well,” Fenton told the publication.

Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte’s Similar Body Language

Body language experts have often claimed that Charlotte’s body language is similar to that of the late Princess Diana.

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During Prince Philip’s memorial service in 2022, viewers noted the behavior of the Wales children, especially Charlotte. Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express and said, “Charlotte, looking touchingly like the Queen when she was small, showed body language traits that are more like her granny Diana.” James then added, “She also picked out several of the cameras with her eyes, as Diana always remembered to do.”

The “Spencer Stare”

Social media users have often noted that Charlotte has inherited Princess Diana’s signature piercing gaze, labeling it the “Spencer Stare.” “Spencer Stare.” “Spencer Stare.”

The “Spencer Stare” was first widely noted in Prince William at his mother Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997; experts say it has now visibly passed to both George and Charlotte.

Princess Diana and her genes live on in her son Prince William and grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte ❤️ https://t.co/iK42mU2r66 pic.twitter.com/aELzqIdgbZ — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) July 14, 2025

A TikTok video comparing the intense gaze of Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana once became viral on social media. The TikTok video was captioned, ‘The grandmother, the granddaughter.”

The viral TikTok spliced clips from Charlotte at the 2023 Coronation, Christmas 2024 at Sandringham, and Trooping the Color alongside Diana’s iconic 1995 Bashir interview stare.

Do you see similarities between Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte? Let us know in the comments below.