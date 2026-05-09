Princess Charlotte’s Birthday Portrait Has Fans Saying She’s the ‘Spitting Image’ of One Royal Family Member

The Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a brand new portrait of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her 11th birthday, and fans just can’t get enough of this one interesting detail. In the picture, the young princess is wearing a striped jumper and posing in front of white flowers. The caption read: “Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! “

Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/m17GbmDoAh — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2026

The comments were littered with various fans wishing Charlotte a happy birthday. “Wow! She is such a beautiful young lady,” one fan wrote. “I feel like it was yesterday when we heard the news about her birth, and now look at her!” That said, various users were also quick to notice the striking resemblance between Charlotte and her father, Prince William.

“My word, she is so like William,” one person wrote, as another hilariously wrote, “William with long hair.” Another user compared the young princess to her grandmother, writing, “You look so much like your grandmother, the great Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. She would be so proud of you right now. “

According to People, Princess Charlotte became the first woman in the royal family to retain her place in the line of succession after her younger brother. This was owing to the Crown Act 2013, passed two years before Charlotte’s birth. The royal family’s official website details the act, noting that it amended the patriarchal provision.

🎀11 Interesting Facts about Princess Charlotte: 1. She is the first British princess not displaced in succession by a younger brother. Thanks to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, Charlotte kept her place in the line of succession when Prince Louis was born — a historic… — Arinze Okpala (@ArinzeOkpala2) May 2, 2026

“The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement to end the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession,” the official description reads. “The Act applies to those born after 28 October 2011.”

That said, while the princess is still in her nascent years, she has been beloved by the masses. Royal author Ingrid Seward provided insider details on the young princess’s ascent to power in a conversation with People. “Kate has the reins of power in a very subtle way. She has very strong views,” Seward said.

“She is quite a strong character,” said a palace insider, “almost wise beyond her years.” Amaia Arrieta, a children’s wear designer who has met the young princess multiple times, revealed that she is calm and composed, and that nothing about her personality is forced.

“It’s truly her personality — it’s not forced,” Arrieta revealed. “She looks very confident and at ease with herself and the environment she’s in. The maturity that comes with that responsibility—she seems to nail it every time.” It looks like Princess Charlotte is truly signaling a shift in the next generation of royals.

While the earlier princesses were sent off to all-girls boarding school, Charlotte attends coed Lambrook prep school in Berkshire along with her brothers. “The monarchy has caught up with modern times, and instead of insisting on all-girl [or all-boy] schools, they want them to integrate as much as possible,” the royal author revealed.