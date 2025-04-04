Prince William Just Hired Princess Diana’s Divorce Lawyers—Find Out Why!

Even though Prince William is closest to the ideal monarch in his behavior and mannerisms, he is still Princess Diana’s son. One can often see glimpses of rebellion in him. There have been times when his actions spoke louder than his words. One such time is now.

Prince William has recently hired a new law firm. This could be his other move to distance himself from his father.

Everything in the British Monarchy is about traditions and relationships. However, in an unprecedented move, Prince William has just taken a step in another direction.

In a startling departure from custom, the Prince of Wales has chosen to use the law firm Mishcon de Reya. This firm was established by Lord Victor Mishcon, who was the attorney for Princess Diana. There are no unseen events on the horizon, but the hiring is meant to defend him and his family.

Daily Mail was the first to report on this shocking development. William has previously been represented by Harbottle & Lewis and partner Gerrard Tyrrell. He is a media law expert and one of King Charles III’s most trusted advisors. The law firm has a long history of working with the royal family. And now it represents Charles. Therefore, the fact that William is going his own way is significant, and the firm is not happy about it.

Prince William and his family will no longer be represented by Buckingham Palace lawyers, breaking with tradition. Prince William has appointed the law firm Mishcon de Reya, which represented his mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce, to act on behalf of him and his family.… pic.twitter.com/8ZGgNOczie — RoyalWales (@cambridgepower) April 3, 2025

The firm has lost a great client and name, too.

A palace insider has said that the switch is because William now wants to establish an image of his own. William desired to try his hand at things alone. He didn’t want to keep working with his father’s attorneys. He wants to be independent.

The insider has emphasized that there is nothing more to the move. The action is also being viewed that way by those at Buckingham Palace. It’s just one of many ways William is attempting to demonstrate that he won’t be a mere replacement for his father on the throne. This is his way of projecting an independent image.

<[W] has instructed Mishcon de Reya to act for him&his family… William has previously been represented by King Charles’s lawyers, Harbottle&Lewis, in particular its partner, Gerrard Tyrrell ‘He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that…’> 🤔 https://t.co/fjkbDfc9hK pic.twitter.com/Hc8bRAF6jo — Baroness Bruck (@BaronessBruck) April 3, 2025

However, it is not only the hiring of the new lawyer that has people intrigued. It is the lawyer that Prince William chose. The outlet claims that William’s choice probably pleased the firm and Anthony Julius. Anthony is the deputy chairman of the firm. He has Anthony, whom Diana chose to represent her during the divorce proceedings with Charles.

Prince William Just Hired Princess Diana’s Divorce Lawyers — But Here’s Why… https://t.co/Oz46yJ2QrH 🔗 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 3, 2025

Prince William and Anthony Julius are not strangers to each other. They have worked as founding trustees of the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. The trust was closed in 2012.

What is still not known is how King Charles is taking this move. It may very well be seen as taking sides. For a very long time, Prince William has been an ideal son and grandson to the monarchy. But now that his time on the throne is coming close, he needs to step up on his own and out of the shadow of his father. King Charles’s history and his handling of the press is not something Prince William should learn.

Maybe this move will be as beneficial for him as he is hoping for.