‘Prince Harry’s Got Enough Problems with His Wife. She’s Terrible.’ – Donald Trump Attacks Meghan Markle Amid Her Relaunch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are certainly not finding it easy in their attempt to become beloved celebrities in President Donald Trump’s new anti-woke America. This was significantly due to Trump’s brutal and highly personal attack on Megan this weekend.

Donald Trump, when asked whether he would force Harry to leave the country, as he frequently hinted at before the election, told the New York Post: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

However, in reality, he was never going to deport Harry. It might not be practical, and also it would annoy a foreign ruler who he seems actually to like – King Charles III. Indeed, British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson was denied entry to the country due to their admission of drug use in 2013. However, talking about the possibility of giving Harry the boot was about stalking out a particularly fertile patch is different than enforcing immigration law equally.

Moreover, Donald Trump made an astonishingly personal attack on Meghan for distracting from the reversal of Harry’s deportation. It has been considered a classic Trump move. In addition, this came at an inopportune time, as Meghan needed to gather a good percentage in her favor ahead of the launch of the Netflix homemaking show.

The suit was first launched after Harry revealed his use of hard, soft, and psychedelic drugs in his memoir, – Spare, where he stated about the time he took and got high on mushrooms at the Friends star Courteney Cox’s house. Besides, he also disclosed that he used cocaine at 17 “to feel different.”

On the contrary, the pressure group states that such a declaration usually limits an individual from immigrating to the United States, which indicates either Harry lied on the forms or Joe Biden’s administration gave a sweetheart deal. They further sued in court to find out about the case, but in September, a federal judge ruled the paperwork would remain private.

However, the Heritage Foundation has sought to appeal that ruling, and a judge said on Thursday that he was the supervisor who favored the documents’ release.

Trump, in an interview with Nigel Farage last year, said – “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Farage asked if “appropriate action” could mean “not staying in America,” to which Trump replied: “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”