Prince Harry Was Offended By This DC Actor’s Words, Told Her To Shut Up

Prince Harry takes after his mother, the late Princess Diana, in some ways, one of them being his informal interactions with civilians. The Royal Family is known for being civil and polite in their interactions with the public. All members are expected to toe the line as they are bound by a strict protocol that has to be followed at all times. Not doing so is often frowned upon. However, Harry, much like his mother, has often broken protocol.

The Duke of Sussex wasn’t very pleased with the way a DC Actor spoke to him at an event once, taking offense and asking her to “shut up.” Fortunately, Harry didn’t hold on to it for long as the two ended up becoming friends after the mishap. It would also lead to them trading numbers eventually and texting each other. The event: A celebrity’s housewarming party. The DC Actor: Margot Robbie.

The particular incident took place in December 2015 at Suki Waterhouse’s housewarming party, which saw a lot of A-listers in attendance. Amongst them were Cara Delevigne, Margot Robbie, and Prince Harry.

Pictures of the unlikely trio posing together surfaced on social media soon after, and people had a few questions thanks to the posts. Margot didn’t answer them in one shot, though. Instead, she revealed details of her encounter with the Duke and their eventual friendship over a 9-month-long period.

Beginning in February 2016, the Suicide Squad star responded to queries about having met the Royal Family member. During a chat with Tina Fey, Margot remarked that she didn’t know it was Prince Harry “for a half hour.”

In March, during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, she dived further into her crossing paths with him, revealing that she misrecognized him as Ed Sheeran because of the glasses he wore at the party. She added that Prince Harry was “really offended” by it and that he told her to “shut up.”

Speaking to The Sun in June, Margot revealed that her circle assumed they would run into the Duke if they were to “come on a night out” with her in London.

She further disclosed that she “didn’t even know who it was” at the time. She’d had a few drinks and thought that she “was hanging out” with Ed Sheeran. She wanted to “take some pictures with him” because she found him to be a “cool guy.”

“But I didn’t even know who it was (then). I’d had a drink or drinks. I thought I was hanging out with Ed Sheeran. I was thinking, ‘Ed’s a really cool guy. I’m going to take some pictures with him.’”

In August, Margot told E! News that she had Prince Harry’s phone number. Shortly after, she also revealed to Extra that he was a speedy texter and that the awkward encounter led to a friendship.