Prince Harry Said Royals Were Skeptical About Meghan Markle Romance Due to This Reason

The royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met each other in 2016. Ever since then, their journey together has been just like a roller coaster. From their relationship to a magical wedding and later shifting to America, they’ve experienced everything. At first, the Royal Family was less than supportive of Harry's relationship with Markle, which made it quite difficult for them. Harry also shared that some of his royal relatives doubted whether his relationship with Markle would last for long.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Karwai Tang

The Sussexes shared these claims in their controversial Netflix series, where they took jabs at several family members, as reported by the Mirror. Harry mentioned that his family initially admired Markle but later criticized her because she was an American actress. Harry said, "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves (laughs). So I think they were. They were surprised. They were surprised that such a ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman."

He added, "But the fact that I was dating an American actress, was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else. Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last long." Soon after this, Markle said, "The actress thing was the biggest problem, funnily enough. There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint - Hollywood - and it's just very easy for them to typecast that." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 after facing numerous challenges. In January 2020, they revealed their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Earlier, in 2022, Graham Smith, the CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, claimed that the Sussexes’ dramatic exit from the royal family came after the monarchy failed to adapt. He said, “It shows that they struggle to accept anybody into the family from outside unless they are willing- as Kate has been - to completely subsume themselves to pre-existing ways of behaving.” As reported by Express, he added, “Kate wants to do things quietly, she wants to obey the rules, she takes advice – Meghan is a much more strident character who wanted to do things her way, so this caused a rift.”

However, Valentine Low, a royal correspondent claimed, "Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true. But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets." Markle also revealed that she had to learn so much after she started dating Harry, as she didn't even know what a walkabout was, as reported by the Express. Their relationship with the Royal Family has been strained, especially after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.