Prince Harry ‘Must Be Feeling the Heat’ Due to His Candid Drug Confession: Royal Analyst

According to rumors, Prince Harry could be feeling very dismayed over the response to his previous confessions of drug usage. All of these remarks were made by royal analyst Jennie Bond in reference to the anticipated fallout from Prince Harry's regrets in his biography. As reported by Mirror, the expert from Washington, DC, said, "Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book."

Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again: Royal Family expert



For many reasons, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ landed the Duke of Sussex in trouble. However, what caused legal complications was his admission of drug use. There are speculations… pic.twitter.com/KStWTNwwxY — Horizon News (@Horizonnews07) June 4, 2024

The controversy began when he declared his prior usage of cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms in his autobiography Spare. As per the outlet, a conservative Washington policy group, the Heritage Foundation, is suing to get the immigration records of Prince Harry, claiming that the issue is 'whether the government provides special treatment for high profile celebrities.' They are focusing on the paperwork Prince Harry would have filled out upon his arrival in the US on March 14, 2020. Normally, new immigrants to the nation are required to reply to questions about their prior usage of recreational drugs.

Bond confessed to OK! Magazine, "It really wasn't a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues. But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat. I think he's fine as long as the Biden administration continues to back him. But things could be very different if Trump became president again." However, she said that in the end, she couldn't see the US expelling the Prince: "Lawyers would find some way around it, I think. But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment. I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live but I doubt that it would be the UK. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But I don't think it will come to that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Handout

In April, nevertheless, Peggy Grande—who was also Ronald Reagan's personal assistant—suggested that Donald Trump would expel Prince Harry if it was discovered that he had lied about using drugs on his US visa application. According to Grande, Trump's desire to terminate the visa struggle was driven by his public hate of Prince Harry, which stemmed from his 'betrayal' of the late Queen. Additionally, the former President would apparently try to repair the 'special relationship between the UK and the US' by refusing to allow the 'betrayal' go unpunished.

pic.twitter.com/U7mSvmnho3 BREAKING: Donald Trump may deport Prince Harry from the United States when elected president



Trump said Prince Harry will get no special privileges if he lied on his visa application



"We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he… — John IFB (@JohnKMaga) March 19, 2024

As per The Express, Grande revealed, "If Prince Harry lied on his visa application, other people would get thrown out of the country for that, so [Trump] doesn't think he should get any special treatment." The question of whether Harry would be granted any 'special privileges' if he was discovered to have lied on his application was also put to Trump during an interview with Britain's GB News. While being asked about the nature of 'appropriate action' and if deportation will be part of it, Trump said, "Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."