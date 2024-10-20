Prince George Has an Unexpected Job He Wants Before Becoming King — It's Not What Anyone Imagined

Prince George, who will one day inherit the throne, has now provoked conversations about his future by expressing interest in a unique profession. On a recent visit to a Norfolk restaurant, George said he could picture himself in a kitchen, drawn in by the sight of a wood-fired pizza oven. He visited the Wiveton Hall Cafe with his mother, Kate Middleton, and their friends. Desmond MacCarthy, the owner of Wiveton Hall Cafe, which is close to the royal family's Anmer Hall residence at Sandringham, claimed that when George saw the wood-fired pizza oven, he said, "That's what I want to do when I grow up!"

As reported by People, the cafe owner adored the little prince and said, "He was a sweet boy – they start to become less appealing as they grow up." MacCarthy added, "They came here with their friends because Sandringham isn't that far away." The Wales family’s love for pizza is well known. However, unfortunately, George’s dream of working at Wiveton Hall Cafe will have to stay just that—a dream—since the cafe is set to close its doors next month after 17 years in operation, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Speaking of this, MacCarthy said, "It's sad when things change, but I believe something else will happen in time. There has been an increase in costs, with electricity very high, and it has been harder to recruit staff. Despite having a very busy summer, it is difficult to run a business 12 months a year if it is seasonal and only profitable for a few months." Meanwhile, George won't be following in the long-standing tradition of his father, Prince William, and grandfather, King Charles, by enrolling in the military before becoming king, so the young royal may have all the time he wants to explore cooking as a profession.

Apart from being passionate about cooking, George, the second in line for the throne, also has a variety of other hobbies. During a recent visit to the Birtley Community Pool, William disclosed that his son has taken a recent interest in scuba diving. He spoke about this while chatting with Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean. As reported by InStyle, the Prince of Wales said, "George loves scuba diving. He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water."

In addition to cooking and diving, George loves soccer and has begun to learn how to fly. As reported by Town & Country Magazine, the 11-year-old prince made his first flight just last month, accompanied by his delighted parents, William and Middleton. An onlooker at the field said, "He loved it. It’s the right time to start." Another person shared, "The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line. His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it." The royal couple also revealed George's love for planes and pilots.