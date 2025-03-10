No parent in this world can fathom losing their child at any age. There is no horror more profound to await the death of your child following a long, treacherous battle with any disease.

The Royal family of Luxembourg is going through the same pain. After a lifetime battle with PolG mitochondrial disease, Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, the son of Prince Robert and Princess Julie of Nassau, died on March 1 in Paris at the age of 22.

The Royal family recently announced his untimely passing. Prince Frederik was only 22 years old, but he had the wit and experience of an old soul. He had been battling POLG Mitochondrial disease. POLG Mitochondrial Disease is a rare genetic ailment that causes progressive multiple-organ failure. Frederik established the POLG Foundation to support research and look for a cure for the ailment after receiving a diagnosis at 14.

Despite his failing health, Frederik, known for his optimism, humor, and tenacity, spent his last moments with his family, showing them his love and even cracking a joke.

The POLG Foundation, which carries on his legacy, reflects his dedication to spreading knowledge and finding a treatment for the illness.

Luxembourg’s Prince Frederik has died at age 22, several years after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. 💔 Everything we know: https://t.co/soV0BQARky pic.twitter.com/gJnem7Z9Oe — E! News (@enews) March 9, 2025

Prince Frederik’s parents, the royal couple of Nassau, posted a statement on the official website of PolG Mitochondria Disease. They shared the details of the Prince Frederik’s last moments with the family.

The statement read that Prince Frederick wanted to meet his family before his passing and called everyone in his room. He met everyone individually, and shared his thoughts and ideas. He also made everyone laugh with the family’s long-standing joke. He asked his father, “Papa, are you proud of me?”

The statement emphasized that his humor and unending compassion forced him to give us one last laugh. Even in his final moments, he wanted to lift everyone’s spirits.

Prince Frederick was born with this condition; however, he was not diagnosed with it till he was 14. Since then there have been countless treatment plans and therapies, but nothing worked. All the while, he was loved and cherished by his family and friends.

🇺🇸 Prince Frederik’s untimely death at just 22 is a stark reminder of the fragility of life—but let’s not ignore the real conversation here. – He was not just royalty; he was a warrior against a rare genetic condition, founding the POLG Foundation to fi… https://t.co/onAnYIPF8Z — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) March 10, 2025

POLG is a generic mutation that affects mitochondria. As mitochondria generate energy in cells, this disease leads to a lack of energy and cell regeneration. This in turn leads to tiredness, fatigue, and, eventually, multiple organ failure.

It is a rare condition, yet a few thousand cases of Pare OLG are reported yearly. With no cure or treatment so far, it is one of the most fatal diseases.

The foundation started by Prince Frederik is working tirelessly to provide much-needed answers and medical resolution. The foundation also offers therapy and counseling sessions for patients and their families. Most of the patients with this condition are kids who are diagnosed in their teenage and then pass away in their early twenties.

The world is mourning the loss of a young Prince. We, along with everyone, offer condolences to grief-stricken parents and families.