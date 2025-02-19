Police Dog Who Saved the Obamas from a White House Intruder Passes Away at 16—Here’s What Happened

An American hero is not with us anymore! K9 Hurricane, a 16-year-old Belgian Malinois, has passed away. He was a former Special Operations Canine with the US Secret Service. Hurricane was known for his bravery and soon became the most decorated and loved dog in the history of America. It was Hurricane who took down a White House intruder in 2014 when former President Barack Obama and his family were inside.

After his heroic act of bravery, K9 Hurricane retired medically in 2016 due to several injuries he sustained during the incident. Hurricane was honored with numerous awards for his bravery and valor. This included the USSS Award of Merit, the PDSA Order of Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, and AMC Top Dog.

A Belgian Malinois named K9 Hurricane, who became the most decorated dog in U.S. history after taking down an intruder at the White House in 2014, has died at age 16. @DavidMuir shares the incredible impact he made while serving the U.S. Secret Service. https://t.co/IaIJxZ8yJ4 pic.twitter.com/AVdFmlB9kS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 19, 2025

Hurricane even made history as the first dog to have received the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal. This renowned award also earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Marshall Mirarchi, who was the handler of Hurricane, was also awarded the Secretary’s Award for Valor by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for the efforts they put in protecting the Obama family.

Even after Hurricane’s retirement, he lived his legacy through the foundation called “Hurricane’s Heroes,” which was established in his name. The foundation aimed to cover medical expenses for retired working dogs. Even since 2020, Hurricane Heroes have taken care of over 150 retired military and government working dogs.

Hurricane was honored by Southwest Airlines on “Freedom One” while they were flying him back home to DC on a special honor flight. He was also reunited with the old USSS working team in the White House. In the White House, Hurricane was presented with a plaque and an American flag, which flew at the USSS K9 Training Center.

In honor of Hurricane and his brave life, the non-profit organization Hurricane’s Heroes will be continuing to raise funds to cover medical expenses for retired K9 heroes. “Our nonprofit which is Hurricane’s legacy is more important to us now than ever before,” said Marshall.

A Special Operations Canine has been awarded the #PDSAOrderOfMerit – the animals’ equivalent of an OBE- for its heroic services 🐕

@hurricane_k9 was on duty at the White House when an intruder targeted @POTUS44 and his family. More top stories here: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/2DikxNMG39 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 3, 2019

Americans and everyone who reads Hurricane’s story will remember him for his bravery and valor, as well as the incredible years he had in the White House. It is also an honor for us to be able to share his story with everyone. We will always remember and miss him.