Police Address Concerns Over Alleged Explosives Near Trump Rally on Long Island:

After decades of calmness, political violence against a major party's presidential candidate has struck the US twice in just two months—both incidents targeting Republican candidate Donald Trump. Recently, there were rumors that explosives were found in a car near the location of Trump’s Long Island rally. This came only three days after a second attempt on the ex-president’s life. However, on Wednesday, the New York Police dismissed any such reports.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

According to the Daily Mail, hours before the former president stepped onto the stage, police and Secret Service teamed up, maintaining heightened security throughout the area. “Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded,” a spokesman said in a statement. “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police,” the person added, as reported by the New York Post. Earlier, sources from the Nassau County Police Department reportedly said that the rally site’s perimeter had been breached and a blue barrel was taken away.

Reports of explosives found in a vehicle outside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, this morning are unfounded. No explosives were found. The NYS Police is assisting the Nassau Co. PD & the US Secret Service with security at the coliseum for today’s event. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 18, 2024

Additionally, during a K9 sweep, an explosive device was reportedly discovered inside one of the vehicles. Sources claimed that the driver fled into the woods after the find. The source said, "No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there." However, the New York State Police later tweeted, "Reports of explosives found in a vehicle outside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, this morning are unfounded."

They added, "No explosives were found. The NYS Police is assisting the Nassau Co. PD & the US Secret Service with security at the coliseum for today’s event." Meanwhile, a MAGA supporter Phil who was at the Trump rally, said, '‘I think the threats against Donald Trump are terrible. When you keep saying this guy is like Hitler, people are going to think it’s a good thing to kill him because they’re killing Hitler. Right? I mean if you knew what you knew about Hitler and what he did you think to yourself I got to get rid of this guy. And that is crazy. You may not like his personality. You may not like the things he does when he insults people, but what about his policies."

❗️BREAKING: there are reports about a third hoax attempt on Trump’s life in Long Island involving a false report about explosives planted in a car at this evening’s rally site. pic.twitter.com/IsV5Z71LeV — Sound of Freedom 🇺🇸 (@warrenostegard) September 19, 2024

He added, "I mean the last last three and a half years was your life better or worse? I know when he was President our lives seemed a lot better. Things were a lot cheaper. No wars were started in the Middle East or anywhere in the world. No new wars, at least. So it just seemed better when he was around and he didn’t put any of his political enemies away. He didn’t go after anybody, per se, that I know of but they’ve been going after him." Another supporter claimed that Trump should get more protection. He said, "I am not just talking about this one I'm talking about the one in Florida and the one in Pennsylvania. He needs more security. I don't wish anybody whether it's Democrat or Republican - nobody should be shot at."