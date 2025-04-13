Poison, Gas Chambers, and Starvation—The Chilling Horror of North Korea’s Prisons

North Korea is among the most isolated places. The country is under a totalitarian dictatorship of Kim Jong Un. Even though the country boasts about progress and freedom, we have seen they have no tolerance towards rule-breaking. Moreover, they have strict security that does not allow people to leave the country and follow the regime blindly.

The dystopian life of North Korea has not been hidden from the world, as many have firsthand experiences. Defectors in North Korea who are able to get away explain how barbaric the human experiments are in the prisons. They do these even in the name of training the army of people while torturing men, women and children.

Many times they consider the defectors to be not even human and show no sympathy. One of the camp commanders says, “It would be a total lie for me to say I feel sympathetic about the children dying such a painful death.” They were told to consider the defectors as enemies. The former commander, Kwon Hyuk, explains further that he had to witness a family being suffocated to death in a gas chamber.

The family was vomiting and trying to revive their children till their own last breath. This sounds so traumatic to even think about. Although this particular camp was closed in 2012, the horrors of Korean prisons persist in some regions.

Hyuk shared his experience to help everyone see the regime’s evil ways and how they should be banished. A defector, Soon Ok-lee, was imprisoned for seven years starting in 1987. She says she was falsely accused, jailed and tortured. In her book, Eyes of the Tailless Animals, she shared how she was made to poison 50 women by giving them poison-soaked cabbage. Everyone who ate it started to vomit blood and died.

This was the biochemical testing taking place in the prisons. Later she was also tortured over the quality of supply materials. She was beaten with belts and starved by only giving 100 grams of corn a day. Besides, she was forced to do labor work in iron factories. She said she looked like a strange animal, explaining the name of her book. Many people did not make out alive from this torture.

In her book, she also explains seeing public torture of men, women and children along with their executions. Moreover, the prisoners were not even allowed to have children. So they tortured pregnant women to kill the babies even when they were close to delivery. The guards were made to kick and kill any surviving newborns.

As they all were starved, they had to catch rats, snakes and even insects to feed themselves. They could not cook it and had to eat the right way. There was punishment if they were found catching rats for food too. Many inmates were subjected to poison gas through a feeding tube in the prison.

North Korea has always said these stories are fiction and deny them. They have not confirmed any human experiments in the prison. Moreover, they only claim to use rats for biochemical testing.