Plastic Surgeon Says the ‘Cupid Equation’ Creates Perfect Lips — And The Results Might Surprise You!

No matter how pretty one might be, the internet has everyone convinced that there is something wrong with us. And if something is not wrong, then something a little more can, of course, bring us the satisfaction we all crave.

Lip surgeries are one of the most common plastic surgeries. Every day, there are new practices or ways to give everyone the lips of their dreams.

The Cupid Lift is one such revolutionary lip enhancement surgery. It was invented by famed Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei. He refers to the mathematical formula at the core of this strategy and calls it the “Cupid algorithm.” This algorithm is based on the center, paramedian, intermediate, and diagonal (CPID) method.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUPID LIPS ® (@cupidlipsofbeverlyhills)

The result of the formula is based on the individual face anatomy of each patient. This formula directs the surgical technique to produce balanced, symmetrical, and natural-looking lip contours.

The Cupid Lift is performed under local anesthetic. It is one of the minimally invasive outpatient procedures. It takes 30 to 60 minutes to complete.

The cost for the surgery begins at $5,500. It offers a long-term substitute for lip fillers, which need constant upkeep. The technique produces a more youthful and defined appearance. The cupid lift raises the upper lip and shrinks the philtrum, which is the space between the nose and upper lip.

The swelling usually lasts a few weeks. However, after recovery is finished, patients can benefit from long-lasting effects.

AuraLyft and Cupid Lift📷 3 months out and loving the results. #cupidlift #auralyft pic.twitter.com/mZE4a20rJ1 — Dr. Ben Talei (@DrBenTalei) June 13, 2023

The procedure of the Cupid Bow has no known sides so far. However, Dr. Talei emphasizes that the Cupid Lift isn’t appropriate for everyone. He rejects between 40 and 50 percent of applicants. Many of whom have these patients have dental problems. Dental issues could make surgery more difficult. Those who already have lips with affect proportions are also rejected.

He frequently advises against needless operations. His dedication to patient safety always comes first.

Dr. Talei’s impact on lip aesthetics continues thanks to the Cupid Lips Clinic in West Hollywood. However, he now specializes in bigger and more intricate facial procedures. He now oversees a group of carefully chosen and skilled experts. These are engaged to operate with patients who wish for Cupid Lip under his guidance and surveillance.

With thousands of successful treatments under his belt, Dr. Talei has established his clinic and himself as a leader in cosmetic lip surgery innovation.

AuraLyft with Cupid Lift and Upper Bleph

Here you can see what a lovely change we obtained when we dissolved old filler and touched up with minor amounts of fat grafting. AuraLyft restored balance to the face, while the Cupid Lift restored delicacy to the mouth. pic.twitter.com/apan0NXZaR — Dr. Ben Talei (@DrBenTalei) May 8, 2023

The price of the Cupid Lift depends on which doctor is performing the procedure. It increases when it’s Dr. Talei. The cost of a direct consultation and procedure with the physician is between $20,000 and $25,000.

These premium rates reflect both the exclusivity of his services and his reputation as one of the most sought-after names in aesthetic facial surgery.

The way that people view lip surgeries has been changed by the Cupid Lift. It presents a strong substitute for conventional filler procedures. That’s due to its scientific basis, long-lasting effects, and individualized approach.