Plastic Surgeon Convicted for Trying to Kill Fellow Doctor in Cold-Blooded Revenge—The Horrific Murder Plot will Send You Chills

A plastic surgeon has been convicted of attempting to murder a fellow doctor by stabbing him and attempting to set his house on fire in a carefully planned assault.

61-year-old Jonathan Peter Brooks, known professionally as Peter Brooks, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possessing a knife in public. His target was Graeme Perks, a retired consultant surgeon and his former colleague.

The attack took place on January 14, 2021, during a national lockdown. Brooks cycled through the snow in the early hours of the morning to Perks’ Nottinghamshire home. Dressed in camouflage and armed with petrol, a crowbar, matches, and a knife, he forced entry into the house, where Perks and his family were sleeping.

Jurors heard that the motive came from a professional dispute. Perks had testified in disciplinary proceedings that could have cost Brooks his job with the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Prosecutor Tracy Ayling KC told the court, “It was clear that the defendant hated Graeme Perks and wanted him out of the way.”

When Perks, 65 at the time, awoke to the sound of glass shattering, he went downstairs and noticed his feet were wet with petrol, seconds before he felt a sharp blow to his abdomen. The court heard that Brooks had splashed fuel throughout the lower level and up the stairwell, where Perks’ wife and youngest son were asleep.

Perks sustained critical injuries to his liver, intestines, and pancreas, and doctors estimated he had only a 5% chance of survival.

Brooks was discovered later that morning asleep on a garden bench nearby. He was taken to hospital for a hand injury and subsequently arrested.

The legal process stretched over four years and included multiple delays, a mistrial, and seven postponed trial dates. Brooks did not attend his final trial, choosing to go on a hunger strike instead, claiming, “I would rather be dead than in prison.” He dismissed his legal team and represented himself.

Throughout proceedings, Brooks put forward inconsistent defenses, claiming self-defense and lack of intent, but never took the stand to testify. At one hearing, he was seen lying on the courtroom floor, stating that his wheelchair made him feel unwell.

Mr Justice Pepperall, who presided over the case, noted that Brooks had manipulated hunger strikes and threats of self-harm on at least eight occasions to delay or influence proceedings. He thanked the jury for their patience, acknowledging the “particularly unusual circumstances” and excused them from further jury service for five years.

Following the verdict, Nottingham University Hospitals’ medical director Manjeet Shehmar issued a statement: “We have been following the case of Mr Brooks closely and respect the decision made in court today. We would like to offer our sympathies to those who were affected by Mr Brooks’ actions, including Mr Perks and his family, and other colleagues from within the trust.”