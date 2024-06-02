Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner Back Donald Trump After His Conviction in the Hush Money Case

The former president was found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business documents over a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels by his ex-fixer Michael Cohen on Thursday by a jury of 12 New Yorkers. Reportedly along with other famous people, Caitlyn Jenner and Piers Morgan are endorsing former US president Donald Trump.

This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America. To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2024

One of the first famous people to support Trump after his conviction was Morgan. The anchor shared on X, "This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America. To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels like a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action."

Jenner also wrote on X, "Absolute chaos by the state of New York and the federal government. The United States is a banana republic under the Biden DOJ. Disgusting! Hope the court of appeals steps in with swift action."

An outrageous day for America. The entire process has been outrageous, of course. Shame on the state of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ. https://t.co/84IJ4Bqw5W — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024

She continued by saying that she would still be voting for Trump for president. In an additional post, she was adamant, "THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!"

According to CNN, the former president and likely Republican candidate for 2024 was visibly distressed as the verdict was announced. He was accompanied in the courtroom by his son Eric Trump, who sat behind him, and both looked red in the face. With a furrowed brow, Trump snatched his son's hand and shook it quickly as they started to leave the courthouse.

Meanwhile, in a statement, President Joe Biden's team lauded the ruling but emphasized the importance of defeating Trump in November. Michael Tyler, director of communications for the campaign, said, "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," adding that the judgment does not alter the truth that the American people must confront. He added that going to the polls is still the only way to ensure that Trump does not become president.

As per the Telegraph, he concluded, "A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November."

Although Trump was found guilty on all counts in his Manhattan hush money trial, he continues to face criminal accusations in three other instances. Two of these cases include allegations that he attempted to fraudulently steal the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges by a Manhattan jury on Thursday, out of a total of 88. The other three cases, two of which were filed in federal court by special counsel Jack Smith on behalf of the Justice Department, amount to 54 charges.

Holding on to secret papers is one of those. According to the second federal lawsuit that Smith is in charge of, Trump attempted to tamper with the 2020 election results. In a separate action that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, Trump is accused, along with fourteen other individuals, including some of his former attorneys and members of his administration, of attempting to reverse his 2020 defeat in the state.

In every one of these instances, Trump has entered a not-guilty plea. While no trial dates have been set for any of them it's very improbable that any will commence before November 5th.