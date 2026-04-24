Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Deserves Nobel Peace Prize After Iran War Sparks Global Oil Chaos

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the U.S. military deserves the Nobel Peace Prize every year. This comment came as the Trump administration’s conflict with Iran disrupts oil shipping and creates uncertainty in global energy markets.

Hegseth made his remarks during a Pentagon briefing on Friday, according to Raw Story. He defended the administration’s use of military force and said that naming the “Department of War” reflects President Donald Trump’s aim of achieving peace through strength.

“You go from defense to war because you want to be proactive about peace through strength,” Hegseth said after a TMZ reporter asked if the department should be called the Department of Peace instead.

He explained that military power, when used correctly, can lead to peace after conflict.

“When you fight a war the right way, you bring about peace on the other side,” he said. “That is what we’d like to see the most.”

Hegseth also referenced a previous video in which he argued that the U.S. military should receive the Nobel Peace Prize every year because it guarantees the safety and security of the world.

During a Pentagon press briefing, Secretary Pete Hegseth told TMZ DC’s @jacob_wass and @hicharliecotton about his mindset when issuing highly aggressive military orders and whether he’s considering renaming the Department of War. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/aeBR3jMMd9 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

His comments came as he announced the expansion of the U.S. blockade on Iran beyond the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Hegseth told reporters, according to Reuters. “No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy.”

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that U.S. Central Command was enforcing a strict blockade on Iranian ports and had turned away 34 ships as of Friday morning. He added that the U.S. military was ready to intercept vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The naval blockade began on April 13, according to Reuters.

Hegseth warned that any attempt by Iran to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz would violate the ceasefire. He noted that transit through the waterway remains limited and risky due to Iran’s use of small armed boats.

TMZ: You changed the department of defense to the department of war. Would you consider changing the name again to the department of peace, since that’s what we’re all after? Hegseth: Great question actually. The one institution that should win the Nobel peace prize every single… pic.twitter.com/4BlLcwTSXn — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints. Any significant disruption can affect crude supplies, shipping costs, and energy prices well beyond the Middle East.

Trump announced last year that his administration would refer to the Pentagon as the Department of War. However, a formal name change requires congressional approval. The administration continues to use the name in public statements.

Hegseth’s remarks followed weeks of administration claims that U.S. military action against Iran had improved global security. However, the conflict has also strained oil markets, threatened shipping routes, and complicated ceasefire negotiations.

Reuters reported on Friday that peace talks between the United States and Iran could resume in Pakistan after a previous round of negotiations failed.

Hegseth stated that Washington was “not anxious” for a deal and repeated Trump’s position that the United States had “all the time in the world.”

“Iran knows they still have an open window to choose wisely at the negotiating table,” Hegseth said. “All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways.”