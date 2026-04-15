Hegseth Accused of War Crimes, Named in Five Articles of Impeachment

Pete Hegseth has been hit with five articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats on Wednesday

They accuse the defense secretary of starting an unauthorized war against Iran, breaking armed conflict laws, and mishandling sensitive military information. This is the latest move in Congress’s opposition to the Trump administration’s military actions.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., introduced the seven-page resolution, with support from eight Democratic co-sponsors. The measure claims Hegseth committed “abuse of power, war crimes, and other serious wrongdoing.”

The articles focus on U.S. operations in Iran, the Signal group-chat controversy known as “Signalgate,” and what lawmakers call obstruction of congressional oversight. Axios reported on the filing after obtaining a copy of the resolution.

Congresswoman Ansari condemned Trump’s threat to “take out” all 90 million Iranians “in one night” as a monstrous war crime. She announced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for directing an illegal war that targets civilian infrastructure-hospitals,… pic.twitter.com/fRl6QH2Ub2 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 7, 2026

The first article charges Hegseth with conducting an unauthorized war against Iran while putting U.S. service members at risk by supporting military action without prior congressional approval.

The second alleges he violated the law of armed conflict, which includes causing civilian deaths and damaging civilian infrastructure. The third article addresses Hegseth’s handling of sensitive military information, citing the Signal chat scandal.

The fourth accuses him of obstructing congressional oversight by failing to give lawmakers complete and timely information about military operations. The fifth claims his actions harmed public trust in the Pentagon and the military.

Ansari hinted at this action earlier this month with a statement on April 6, in which she said she would pursue Hegseth’s impeachment for “repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution.”

She stated, “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. service members and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office.”

Wow! Veterans are not impressed by Trump’s or Hegseth’s remarks on the war. AF vet and post commander: “It’s a war crime. How do you win a war by destroying a country?” pic.twitter.com/5OCrRuu45p — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 6, 2026

Cronkite News reported that Ansari’s effort followed her public criticism of U.S. military actions in Iran. She claimed Hegseth’s behavior violated U.S. law and the Geneva Convention. The outlet noted that over 100 international law experts condemned Hegseth’s public remarks, where he said U.S. forces would show “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies,” which is considered a war crime.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Axios that the move was “just another Democrat trying to make headlines while the Department of War decisively and overwhelmingly achieved the President’s objectives in Iran.” Wilson added that Hegseth “will continue to protect the homeland and project peace through strength.”

The impeachment articles face tough odds in the Republican-controlled House. Still, the filing increases political pressure on Hegseth, who has become a primary target for Democrats in Trump’s Cabinet during the Iran conflict.

According to the Constitution, the House can impeach federal civil officers for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” while the Senate conducts impeachment trials.

Historically, cabinet impeachments have been rare. USA.gov indicates only one cabinet secretary has been impeached by the House.

The House historian’s office lists former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas among the impeached officials, making Hegseth the latest cabinet member to face such proceedings in Congress, pending a House vote on impeachment.

For now, the move is nothing more than a symbolic gesture, but the odds may change after the midterms as President Donald Trump is polling at record low numbers, with the odds favoring a Democrat takeover of Congress.