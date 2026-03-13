Pete Hegseth Calls for a ‘Patriotic Press’, Slams Iranian Leadership During Update on Middle East Conflict

With tensions escalating in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has strongly criticized Iran’s leadership and the media during a press briefing on Friday, March 13.

As the United States-Israel war with Iran continues, Hegseth expressed his displeasure with Iran’s leaders. Speaking to reporters, he said that the U.S. military is dealing heavy damage to Iran’s armed forces.

According to Hegseth, the American strikes have destroyed much of Iran’s air defenses, air force and navy since the conflict began on February 28. “The U.S. is decimating the radical Iranian regime’s military in a way the world has never seen before,” Hegseth said.

“The United States is decimating the radical Iranian regime’s military in a way the world has never seen before.” Secretary Hegseth gives update on U.S. war with Iran at Pentagon briefing. Follow live updates: https://t.co/57pP6eZNKi pic.twitter.com/WV7ToQnkQw — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2026

During the March 13 press briefing, the Defense Secretary said, “We said it would not be a fair fight, and it has not been.” According to him, Iran’s leadership is now hiding underground like “rats” on the run, after weeks of attacks. “Iran’s leadership is in no better shape. Desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do,” Hegseth claimed.

The defense secretary also spoke about President Donald Trump’s thoughts over Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei and called the latter “so-called not-so-supreme leader.” He then claimed Mojtaba has been “wounded and likely disfigured.”

Hegseth’s comments come after nearly two weeks of the war which started on February 28 when a joint U.S.-Israel campaign targeted military sites in Iran. Hegseth said more than 15,000 Iranian targets have already been hit during the fighting, and claimed that Iran’s missile capabilities have plummeted by 90 percent.

“We’re on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before.” – @SecWar 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d894uyYzWX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

However, the conflict has also affected the United States. On Thursday, March 12, a U.S. refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a combat mission. The aircraft, identified as a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, went down in friendly territory.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine told CNN that four of the six crew members on board were killed. Officials have said that the crash was not caused by enemy fire, but the exact reason is still under investigation.

“The incident occurred in friendly territory in western Iraq while the crew was on a combat mission and again, was not the result of hostile or friendly fire,” Caine said, adding, “We’re still treating this as an active rescue and recovery operation.”

Furthermore, during the briefing, Hegseth also criticized major news organizations such as ABC News and CNN. He accused them of writing misleading headlines about the war. “Another example of a fake headline I saw yesterday: ‘war widening’,” he said.

Hegseth: “Another example of a fake headline that I saw yesterday — ‘War widening.’ Here’s a real headline for you for an actual patriotic press. How about, ‘Iran shrinking.'” pic.twitter.com/46hAmgW7fK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

“Here’s a real headline for you, for an actual patriotic press: ‘Iran shrinking, going underground’,” Hegseth stated. However, Caine didn’t seem to carry Hegseth’s optimism. Instead, he appeared more cautious, as he described the situation as “complex.”

The war has shaken global markets, with oil prices rising above $100 per barrel several times in recent days. Officials have said the conflict could intensify further.