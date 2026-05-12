Pete Davidson Jokes About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination—And the Internet Is Furious

Comedian Pete Davidson has sparked an online controversy over a joke he made during his recent Netflix live comedy special, The Roast of Kevin Hart. The backlash majorly erupted from the supporters of political activist Charlie Kirk. Davidson allegedly mocked Kirk’s assassination, and internet users have repeatedly been demanding an apology following the episode’s release on Sunday.

Hosted by Shane Grills, The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix featured a lineup of comedians who intentionally made offensive jokes about celebrities, politics, and pop culture as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026 initiative. Similarly, Pete Davidson‘s comedy special featured jokes that didn’t land as well on the internet.

According to Rolling Stone, a joke that has left the internet enraged is one that was technically directed at controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, and that also alludes to Charlie Kirk and Kanye West. The clips of his performance have also gone viral online.

He said, “Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them. Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.” This wasn’t all, as he continued taking shots at Kanye as well.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi’ during Kevin Hart’s roast. “Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that’s he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat. Oh you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please… pic.twitter.com/JGmZMX2AAk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

“Oh, you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please someone f****ing ‘Kill Tony.’ Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis,” he further added.

Soon after the video started doing rounds on the internet, netizens didn’t hold back and slammed the comedian left, right, and centre. A user said, “Dear Pete @netflix: you are not funny, or relevant. And you should get on your hands & knees to apologize to Erika Kirk & her children.”

Pete Davidson, in a sick attempt at humor, told a vile, disgusting joke about the murder of Charlie Kirk during Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on Sunday. Dear Pete @netflix: you are not funny, or relevant. And you should get on your hands & knees to apologize to Erika Kirk… — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) May 11, 2026

Another user empathized with Erika Kirk, suggesting that the comedian approached the performance with little at stake for himself. “Throwing punches like he had immunity I’m sure Erik Kirk is not having it.” While a third user took a brutal jibe at him, stating, “Makes fun of Charlie Kirk, but god forbid someone makes fun of his dad, just saying keep that same energy.”

Makes fun of Charlie Kirk but god forbid someone makes fun of his dad just saying keep that same energy — DiamondHead300 (@DiamondHead300) May 11, 2026

Makes fun of Charlie Kirk but god forbid someone makes fun of his dad just saying keep that same energy — DiamondHead300 (@DiamondHead300) May 11, 2026

One comment read, “Why is this funny ? This is an assembly of demon’s here!” while one user pointed out how Davidson’s father, who was a New York City firefighter, was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The user emphasized that Kirk deserved some basic human decency. “Joking about his assassination is not funny, and it never will be. Tragedy isn’t comedy,” the user added.

Pete Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Most people would rightly find it disgusting and cruel if anyone joked about his father’s death. Charlie Kirk deserves the same basic human decency. Joking about his… — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 11, 2026

Another user added, “Pete Davidson’s beyond mean. He’s cruel. He’d better get right with God, and accept Jesus Christ as his savior, before it’s too late for him. Shame on him.”

None of the involved people has yet reacted to the controversies. The latest comedy special also featured performances by comedians Jeff Ross, Chelsea Handler, Regina Hall, Katt Williams, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, among others.