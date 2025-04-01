Person Who Won $526.5 M in Powerball Jackpot Bought His Ticket 3 Miles Away from the Happiest Place on Earth!

A massive $526.5 million Powerball jackpot sounds impressive, right? Someone just won the same, and the lucky ticket was purchased in California. In fact, it was bought by someone less than three miles away from a theme park known as the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

It was over the weekend that California Lottery officials announced the happy and exciting news, just hours after the Saturday, March 29 drawing. They found one lucky ticket that matched all the five winning numbers, 21, 7, 11, 61, and 53. If that was not enough, it matched with the Powerball, which was 2.

The Treasure Coast Newspapers noted that the single winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven at 763 North Euclid St. in Anaheim, which is very close to Disneyland, which made the news even better.

Someone in California hit the Powerball jackpot …. again.

The lucky draw has a lump-sum cash amount of $243.8 million, as per the lottery officials, who also noted that final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond the previous estimate of $515 million. All of these sound almost out of a dream, but the lucky winner has yet to come forward.

The video that was aired on ABC affiliate KABC-TV, showed people at the 7-Eleven rejoicing at the news. Not just the lucky winner but even the store will take home $1 million because it sold the ticket. A store operator shouted to another colleague, “We got the jackpot!” while they held the numbers. “Someone won from here, that’s amazing.”

928,000 tickets or even more won cash prizes in the Powerball drawing, which included five tickets that matched all of the white balls and won $1 million in prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Ohio, Oregon, Texas and Georgia (2), as stated by Powerball.

This is the second time that someone has hit the Powerball jackpot this year. Earlier it was on January 18, when an Oregon lottery player claimed a huge prize of $328.5 million.