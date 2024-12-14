People Can Sign Up For A Dinner With Melania Trump — But It Costs a Staggering Amount: Report

President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump will have dinner with anyone — but for a set of conditions. The New York Times stumbled upon an interesting document that advertised a grand dinner with the Trumps and Vances for the 2025 inauguration event. A flier titled, “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits” encourages a personal donation of $1 million from anyone or someone who can raise $2 million in funds. An individual with such means will have the privilege of attending an “elegant and intimate dinner with President Donald J. Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump” for the 'pinnacle inauguration event.'

For Trump's 2025 inauguration, donors who give at least $1 million are being promised high-level access to the president-elect and his inner circle with up to “a half-dozen tickets to eight inaugural events” from Jan. 17-20 — Todd Spangler (@xpangler) December 13, 2024

The official date marked on the flier is January 19, 2025. In addition to the seemingly aristocratic dinner, the donors will receive six invites individually to witness the formal swearing-in ceremony of the future president into the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on January 20. Among several other perks, they will also attend a special dinner with Trump’s Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance alongside a reception with Trump’s Cabinet nominees. If that’s not all, donors giving between $50,000 to $1 million will also be invited to a “Starlight Ball” to be held on the night of the inauguration event, per Axios.

Top donors will also be able to attend a reception with Trump’s cabinet nominees and dinner with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance on Jan. 18. A day later the top donor will have a chance to dine with Trump himself and his wife Melania. — Tuxedo Banchero (@tuxedo_b12002) December 12, 2024

While former First Lady Melania seems to be overtly detached from President-elect Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, it seems planning a dinner with a millionaire stranger is no big deal. In contrast to her active participation in Donald’s first two runs, her absence has been noted by many across the political sphere. When asked, she dismissed rumors of an internal issue among the Trumps and suggested a more subtle role in the president-elect’s endeavors.

NEW: President Trump announces that the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will be co-chaired by Steve Witkoff and Senator Kelly Loeffler. pic.twitter.com/EDnX7Hsgc6 — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) November 9, 2024

However, Melania, who has a reputation for doing things differently as First Lady, is unlikely to permanently move into the White House for a second term following her husband’s inauguration event, CNN reported. She will reportedly pinball from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, and New York City where Barron is studying.

“I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” Melania said in a Fox News interview. During her first term, she infamously stayed holed up in her White House suite, barely visiting the West Wing.

In other news, the former model recently launched her eponymous memoir on October 8, 2024, and detailed her pro-choice stance on abortion and her history with Donald. She addressed the controversial 2020 elections in her book, questioning the credibility of the results. "It was a mess. I am not the only person who questions the results,” she wrote.

In her new memoir, Melania Trump gives anti-abortion Republicans a sharp poke in the eye as her husband desperately needs their votes.



"A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." pic.twitter.com/uIaqCXvhvX — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) October 2, 2024

Melania mentioned—but did not denounce the January 6 attacks at the US Capitol—because she was reportedly unaware of the 'events unfolding' at the federal establishment. “Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building,” Melania stated. She also discussed rumors of her only son Barring having autism.