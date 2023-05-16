Penelope Disick Went All Out for Mother’s Day Gift to Mom Kourtney Kardashian Inside $9M Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Mother's Day with an adorable and chic set-up done by her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick in their $9 million abode. Sharing the special moment via Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder showcased the extravagant decoration. According to The U.S. Sun, the video started with the reality star walking down a flight of stairs bedecked with red rose petals and white candles. Kardashian captioned the video, “I feel so blessed with the most thoughtful daughter."

The short clip continued with The Kardashians star reaching the landing and finding it decorated with more flowers. She then zoomed in to show off a feature wall with photos attached to fairy lights. The pictures were hung chronologically from her birth to the present moment. The last few snaps were of Kardashian spending quality time with her three kids, Mason Dash,13, Penelope Scotland,10, and Reign Aston Disick, 8.

Kardashian then continued to follow the rose petals till she reaches the ground level of the $9 million mansion to find a tea party set-up, with mugs of tea and a note that said, “Mom.” The 44-year-old, who married Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, is also step-mom to Alabama Barker, 17, and Landon Barker, 19.

The rockstar drummer also shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story to celebrate Mother's Day. “Happy Mother’s Day,” Travis Barker captioned a sweet picture of him and Kardashian with members of their blended family. He added another snap of Kardashian with the caption: “Not a better mama bear. Thank you.”

Barker showed off more unseen pictures of their “crazy family,” adding that The Kardashian star is also the “best BMX bike rider” and always looks “stunning.” He concluded the heartfelt posts with “I love you,” alongside a romantic picture of the duo kissing. EOnline reports that Travis Barker's son Landon Barker also shared an adorable message on his Instagram Story. "Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," the 19-year-old wrote alongside a family photo from Kardashian and her beau's wedding in Italy last year. "I love you hope you have a great day." Alabama Barker shared a sweet note as well. "Happy Mother's Day Kourt," the 17-year-old wrote, "Thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you @kourtneykardash."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kourtney Kardashian is known to be an amazing mom sharing fun glimpses with her children on social media. She recently showed off her cooking skills by posting a video of pancake-flipping as she prepared breakfast for her son, Reign Aston Disick. In the short clip posted on her Instagram Story, the 44-year-old reality star revealed that she is preparing the yummy treat at 7 pm. The camera then zooms in on a sizzling pancake as Kardashian expertly flips the uncooked side over to reveal the golden-brown side. “Pancakes for dinner,” she captioned the clip, along with a sparkling stars emoji.

Kardashian's next post explained that she made the decadent treats because her “son wanted them for dinner.” The reality star further admitted that she too, craved pancakes and showcased her set of stacked pancakes in another snap.