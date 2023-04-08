Paul Cattermole, Singer and Former S Club 7 Star Dies at 46, Months After Band Revealed Reunion Plans

Paul Cattermole, singer and a former member of the British pop group S Club 7 has tragically passed away. The cause of his death hasn't been ascertained yet. "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," a statement from his family and the pop group said, according to a report by BBC. The announcement came in late on Thursday.

The statement said: "While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

S Club 7 was a popular pop band of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their hits included Reach, Don't Stop Movin', and S Club Party. The band is known to have belted out 11 UK top 10 singles, including four which were on No.1, and sold an estimated 10 million albums worldwide. They were also honored with two Brit Awards during their famous journey as a young band. Paul had been a member of the British pop band from 1999, until his departure in 2002. He made a comeback in 2015 for their reunion tour and was due to return in 2023 for a planned second reunion tour before his untimely death.

The Sun reported that The 46-year-old singer had been found dead at home just weeks after the band revealed their plans to reunite. He had been looking forward to joining his former bandmates for a reunion tour scheduled for later this year. The reunion tour was in preparation for their 25th anniversary, however, since the news broke out his bandmates have been in shock. “Everyone is in pieces." the management revealed, “No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief.”

"In today's times you need a bit of picking up, and that's what we're here to do" @SClub7 are celebrating 25 years on tour this October! 🙌#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/kTuZTnDl9U pic.twitter.com/BAjSN3sJ6e — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 13, 2023

His family also stands inconsolable, in a statement from a close one: "Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon." A Dorset police spokesperson also informed the outlet: “We were called at 4.41pm on Thursday 6 April 2023 to reports of the sudden death of a man aged in his 40s at an address in Wareham. The man’s family have been informed and HM Coroner notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are being carried out on behalf of HM Coroner.”

Meanwhile, the band paid an emotional tribute with a touching Instagram post in memory of their co-star. The tribute read: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Paul was 21 when he found global stardom as part of the S Club 7 band. The group was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and signed with Polydor Records. Their reunion tour had 11 tour dates set to happen in the U.K. and Ireland later this year. The group’s remaining members include Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, and Jo O’Meara.