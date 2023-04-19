Patrick Mahomes' Wife Admits She Used To Get 'Extremely Annoyed' When Women Flirt With The NFL Star

Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in American football, but behind every successful man, there is a strong and supportive wife. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been his pillar of strength through thick and thin.

Being the wife of a superstar comes with its own set of challenges, however. Brittany has had to protect her family's image and social status, which is not always an easy task. Despite all the fame and glory surrounding her husband, Brittany has maintained her humility and tries not to care about insignificant things.

As mentioned by E! News, in a recent Instagram Q&A, the 27-year-old expressed her feelings about women flirting with her husband and called out some women for being disrespectful. She said, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…But they are a waste of my time & not going to disturb my peace. BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less (sic)!"

Image Source: GettyImages/Tom Pennington

According to OK! Magazine, Brittany Matthews said, "I wish I dug and found gold," in response to a social media user who called her a "gold digger" on her Instagram story. When asked why people often say her husband doesn't love her or "can do better," Matthews simply replied, "Cause they are silly."

After being criticized for pouring champagne on fans, Matthews tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."

Brittany and Patrick got married in 2022 after getting engaged in 2020. They have known each other since high school, and their love story is one of the sweetest in NFL history. In addition to being the wife of a superstar quarterback, Brittany is the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a women's professional soccer team, and a social media influencer who speaks about women empowerment and development.

As reported by OK! Magazine, controversial podcaster Joe Rogan referred to Matthews as an "annoying wife who screams" on an episode of his show last month, to which Matthews responded on Twitter, "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone’s wife is real weird," and "Actually grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic."

Image Source: GettyImages/Joe Scarnici

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month. Matthews captioned the post by saying: "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" while Mahomes captioned his tribute with a heart emoji.

Patrick, who is known for his on-field excellence, has also been praised for his off-field contributions. He and Brittany have launched 15 And The Mahomies Foundation, which focuses on improving the lives of children through initiatives such as providing scholarships, donating to hospitals, and promoting youth sports.