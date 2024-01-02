The entertainment industry was shocked by the tragic demise of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, famous for his role in the acclaimed film Parasite. As details unravel, it has been revealed that the 48-year-old actor’s death is linked to an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal drug use. Sun-kyun was found lifeless in a car near Waryong Park in central Seoul, nudging an outpouring of grief from fans and industry colleagues. Sun-kyun’s life took a tragic turn as he faced an investigation on suspicion of using marijuana and other illegal substances throughout the year. Police discovered his body in a car, raising concerns about the actor’s well-being. The actor’s manager, after discovering a memo akin to a suicide note at his home in Cheongdam-dong, swiftly alerted the police, expressing concern for Sun-kyun's safety.

Also Read: Travis Barker Criticized for His “Disturbing” Conduct in Pictures With Kourtney Kardashian

As per The U.S. Sun, reports suggest that Sun-kyun may have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, highlighting the need for a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. His body was taken to Seoul National University Hospital for funeral arrangements. The events leading up to Sun-kyun’s death are tainted by the drug investigation, with police reportedly rejecting his request to keep the details private. Despite the actor’s plea through his lawyer to conduct the final questioning with press indulgence, the police denied the request. Sun-kyun was last seen arriving at a police station in Incheon for a detailed questioning session lasting 19 hours. The intense media coverage revolving around Sun-kyun’s appearances in the police investigation drew attention and added pressure to an already challenging situation. The actor, who had tested negative for drugs in recent tests, shared feeling pressured by the public nature of the proceedings. The police, however, defended their actions, claiming that the investigation was conducted based on specific reports, testimony, and evidence, following legally prescribed procedures.

Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, expressed condolences over Sun-kyun's death and promised to review investigation practices. While rejecting the notion that unreasonable police investigations led to the actor’s demise, Hee-keun acknowledged the need for a thorough examination and correction of any problems that may arise. Sun-kyun, who had volunteered for a lie detector test to prove he was innocent, faced allegations of using illegal drugs at the home of a high-end bar hostess. The actor asserted that he was tricked in a blackmail plot, where the hostess extorted $270,000 (£212,000) from him. South Korea’s strict drug law casts a shadow over Sun-kyun’s life, as those found guilty of drug crimes face severe jail sentences. As per Radar reports, amid the drug use allegations, Sun-kyun made a heartfelt public statement, apologizing for the disappointment he caused to his fans and expressing sorrow for his family's enduring difficult pain. The actor’s career faced major setbacks, with reports of him being dropped from various major TV projects when the drug use allegations surfaced in October.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion

Also Read: Amy Robach's Rarely-Seen First Ex-Husband Tim McIntosh, Resurfaces in Daughter Ava's Vacation Photo

The tragic end of Lee Sun-kyun's life casts a somber shadow over the entertainment industry, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced by public figures under scrutiny. As investigations continue, the circumstances surrounding the actor's death remain under close examination, with fans and the industry mourning the loss of a talented and acclaimed artist.

More from Inquisitr

Cardi B Tells Trolls to ‘STFU’, Contemplates Exiting Social Media Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors

'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reveals Update About Son Rio and Her Three Other Children at the Hospital