Over 230 Mental Health Experts Say Trump Is 'Grossly Unfit' for Office: "His Symptoms of..."

Donald Trump’s mental health has raised concerns, especially with the election being just days away and his behavior growing increasingly erratic. Recently, over 230 psychiatrists and mental health experts have come together to sign an open letter labeling him as dangerously unfit for the presidency. This initiative is part of a new advertising campaign led by conservative attorney George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC. In a striking 60-second advertisement, four professionals describe the Republican nominee as a 'malignant narcissist' who is only concerned about himself, thereby posing a serious threat to the Republic.

Donald Trump participates in a town hall at the Crown Center Arena on October 4, 2024, in North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

As reported by HuffPost, the mental health professionals penned, “His symptoms of severe, untreatable personality disorder—malignant narcissism—make him deceitful, destructive, deluded, and dangerous. He is grossly unfit for leadership.” They also brought up the fact that the former President, now the oldest candidate at 78 seeking a second term, has failed to provide any substantial medical documentation. They argued that Trump exhibits troubling signs of cognitive decline that warrant an immediate neurological evaluation. Hence, they emphasized that it was their ethical responsibility to warn the public of the grave danger Trump poses to democracy.

"It will only get worse over time, grossly degrading his already impaired judgment, impulse control, memory, attention, reality testing, and capacity to process information, while dramatically exacerbating the symptoms of his toxic personality disorder,” they added, as reported by The Independent. The experts identified symptoms that are particularly concerning—Trump's limited vocabulary, excessive use of superlatives and filler words, decreased verbal fluency, and tendency to confuse others around him. John Gartner, a clinical psychologist, also said that Trump's actions are comparable to those of some of the most brutal dictators in history, emphasizing his willingness to use state power to punish his opponents without feeling guilty.

The PAC announced it is investing $500,000 in this campaign, which will be their final effort before the 2024 election. Previously, it also released several videos featuring Trump's former allies and friends denouncing him and even put up mocking billboards near his Mar-a-Lago residence and golf courses. George Conway, a longstanding critic of Trump and president of the PAC, stated that it was established to persuade voters that Trump is a narcissist and sociopath. Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, also described him as increasingly unstable and unhinged, earlier this month.

After President Joe Biden exited the race over growing concerns about his age and mental acuity, Trump has been targetted with similar criticisms. If elected, he would be the oldest president in U.S. history, turning 82 by the conclusion of his second term. Acknowledging that Trump’s speeches are confusing, Democrats have taken the unusual approach of urging voters to tune in to his rallies and speeches. “You will see during his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer," Harris once said. She also noted that attendees often begin to depart his rallies early due to exhaustion and boredom, as reported by The Guardian.