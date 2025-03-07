Out of Nowhere! Donald Trump Suddenly Declares March as Irish-American Heritage Month—What’s He Up To?

Donald Trump‘s administration has agitated and alienated several of its allies in last one month. The political trade partnership is in danger from placing tariffs on Canada and Mexico to China.

These are not the only countries with which Trump has burned the bridge. Last week, the administration alienated several European countries, too. During the UN resolution, the US sided with Putin. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was brutally disrespected at the White House. And recently, JD Vance allied with England and France.

Maybe Donald Trump has realized his errors. That is why he is trying to make amends, though not with the countries he and his people have offended.

In an out-of-pocket moment, Donald Trump signed an executive order. In a signed proclamation, Trump formally declared March to be Irish-American Heritage Month. Trump signed the statement in the Oval Office on Thursday, along with several other executive actions.

After signing the proclamation, Donald Trump characterized Irish Americans as “great people; you have got to like them.” He described it as a celebration of the achievements of several Irish Americans and their contribution to our nation. He added that these celebrations would include ceremonies, activities, and programs.

“This Irish-American Heritage Month, we commemorate the special bond of friendship between the United States and Ireland.” Today, @potus declared March to be Irish-American heritage month across the U.S. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 🔗 https://t.co/g9yx2hRDTz pic.twitter.com/4he3xM9eF8 — Embassy of Ireland, USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) March 7, 2025

Despite Trump’s efforts, the Irish government remains skeptical of the current administration. According to the governmental spokesperson, the political environment is unstable. However, Donald Trump is hoping that Golf stars Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will help build a strong relationship between Ireland and the United States.

Finally, Donald Trump shared why he was praising Irish Americans so much. According to him, Irish Americans voted for him during the election. He also added that such gestures warrant such thanks. He said he is not allowed to make such comments, but these are true; he has no reason to hide.

BREAKING: President Trump just signed a Proclamation declaring March as ‘Irish Heritage Month’. Irish-Americans voted for Trump in very large numbers in November. This is awesome. Let’s hope the Irish people vote for a REAL Patriot soon, like Americans did in November! 🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/n9kboDvI5C — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 6, 2025

Saint Patrick’s Day is coming, and there will be a summit of world leaders. This proclamation came just before Trump was scheduled to meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Washington, DC.

This could also be a peace offering for the Irish lawmakers visiting the United States.

Irish lawmakers and diplomats are traveling to several US sites next week. They will find the positive message from the US president encouraging during meetings and discussions. These meetings will be on trade, tariffs, and the current crises in Gaza and Ukraine.

Simon Harris is a very dangerous man. He’s a young man with a sense of entitlement – he expected to be Taoiseach right now – but he has so little life experience. No broad education or experience of the world, no coherent and centering political philosophy. He substitutes all of… pic.twitter.com/XyjsJsQ0c6 — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) March 4, 2025

Tánaiste Simon Harris has been talking about trade imbalances between the two countries. Though he has denied making such statements, Marco Rubio has called him out on this. Yet, they have emphasized on good relations.