Orlando Baby ‘Born Twice’ Following Rare First-of-Its-Kind Surgery

An Orlando family is currently over the moon after their baby was effectively “born twice” following a groundbreaking surgery. Per the reports, the 8-month-old Cassian Joubert was diagnosed with CHAOS (Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome). It is a rare health condition in which, when the airway is blocked, fluid can build up in a baby’s lungs before birth. The elated parents expressed their happiness and their plans to celebrate their little one’s birth.

According to ABC News, Director of the Orlando Health Women’s Institute Fetal Care Center, Dr. Emanuel Vlastos, was one of Cassian’s doctors who described CHAOS as a rare and fatal health condition. He said, “[In babies with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome], their lungs get bigger, tighter, [and there is] more pressure. It begins to squeeze the baby’s heart. Most of these babies die.”

Meet the miracle baby who was "born twice." Baby Cassian underwent a groundbreaking surgery to treat a rare condition, weeks before officially arriving in the world. His parents are sharing his remarkable story ahead of his first birthday. https://t.co/EvuYdgn384 pic.twitter.com/Rc6sCLGi0o — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 5, 2026

No wonder the news about their baby’s health condition was devastating for Cassian’s parents. His mother, Keishera Joubert, said, “No one ever wants to hear that this baby has a very real chance of dying in the womb, not even making it to birth.” She revealed that she was undergoing some other procedure for her baby, but it was unsuccessful. Her husband, Greg Jourbert, added that the family had been given a 20–25 percent chance of a positive outlook before the first surgery.

Dr. Vlastos then suggested another surgery, which was unconventional as it meant that if the surgery were successful, the baby would be brought out of the womb not once but twice. ABC News further revealed that Dr. Vlastos began a procedure similar to a C-section, making an incision in the abdomen and uterus to deliver the baby partially. His neck and head were brought out while he remained connected to the placenta, and the medical team placed a short-term tube in his airway.

“The placement of the ‘cannula’ below the obstruction had not been done, to my knowledge, before, with the exposure of Cassian’s head and neck. Then, we replaced the baby back into the uterus, and we closed the uterus, and mom stayed in the hospital until delivery,” Vlastos detailed.

Interestingly, doctors even had the opportunity to take a tiny glimpse of the baby during surgery. Keishera called it a “little glimpse of the future” that she was excited to take back home.

The report states that the baby was treated in the NICU for 132 days before finally being discharged. It has also been revealed that the little one still uses a ventilator and a feeding tube, while he is expected to undergo two more surgeries. However, his family expressed gratitude for how far he has come.

Cassian’s mother called it a “greater triumph” in taking their baby back home. “We were ready to say goodbye, but we said hello,” Greg added. In addition, the delighted mother also talked about their plans to celebrate the joyous birth of their little one. While speaking with the outlet, Keishera shared that they were planning two celebrations: a small party for their baby’s birthday, marking his first year and the anniversary of his life-saving surgery.