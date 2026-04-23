Florida Couple In Alleged Embryo Mix-Up Say They’ve Identified Biological Parents of ‘Non-Caucasian’ Baby

A Florida couple at the center of an alleged embryo mix-up say they have now located the biological parents of the “non-Caucasian” baby they gave birth to, according to reports.

“The results of testing delivered to us today confirm that our baby’s genetic parents have been identified,” Florida couple Tiffany Score and Steven Mills said in a statement obtained by People on Wednesday. The couple filed a lawsuit in January against the Fertility Center of Orlando and its lead reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Milton McNichol, claiming that another patient’s embryo was mistakenly implanted in Score’s uterus in April 2025.

The biological parents of a baby mistakenly given to the wrong couple as a result of an IVF mixup have been identified. pic.twitter.com/peDw2Gi4cX — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 23, 2026

According to the complaint, the error resulted in the birth of their now 4-month-old daughter, Shea, who is not biologically related to them. “This ends one chapter in our heartbreaking journey, but it raises new issues that will have to be resolved,” the couple said. “In addition, questions about the disposition of our own embryos are still unanswered and are even more unlikely to ever be answered.”

“Only one thing is as absolutely certain today as it was on the day our daughter was born — we will love and will be this child’s parents forever,” the Florida couple shared.

The Florida couple said they intend to respect the privacy of the child’s biological parents and will keep their identities “confidential.” Score and Mills, who are both white, had previously stored three viable embryos at the Longwood-based clinic in 2020 as part of the in vitro fertilization process.

Five years later, after one embryo was implanted, they welcomed a “beautiful, healthy female child” on Dec. 11, 2025, according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 22 in Orange County Circuit Court and reviewed by Law & Crime.

“Tragically, while both Jane Doe and John Doe are racially Caucasian, Baby Doe displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child,” the filing stated.

Subsequent genetic testing with the Florida couple confirmed the child had no biological connection to either parent, prompting concerns about the whereabouts of their own embryos and whether another woman may have carried their biological child.

Despite forming what the lawsuit described as an “intensely strong emotional bond” during the pregnancy, the couple acknowledged that the child “should legally and morally be united with her genetic parents so long as they are fit, able and willing to take her.”

Attorney Jack Scarola told People that, as of now, the baby’s biological parents have not sought custody. “Remaining questions about the fate of Tiffany and Steven’s unaccounted for embryos … are still pending,” he said.”Of equal concern to the Plaintiffs is the obvious possibility that someone else was implanted with one or more of their embryos and is pregnant with or has been pregnant with and is presently parenting one or more of their children.”

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, a white couple from Central Florida, underwent IVF at the Fertility Centre of Orlando (IVF Life Inc.) with Dr. Milton McNichol. In April 2025, one of their embryos was implanted. On December 11, 2025, Tiffany gave birth via C-section to a healthy… pic.twitter.com/rKfe8Ktyxn — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) April 21, 2026

“The current legal proceeding will remain open to address those matters,” the attorney for the Florida couple added. “However, we expect that we will now also begin to focus on the need for our clients to be compensated for the expenses they have incurred and the severe emotional trauma that they endured and will continue to experience.”

Earlier this month, the Fertility Center of Orlando announced it plans to shut down operations by May 20, saying the decision came after “thoughtful consideration.”