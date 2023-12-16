Oprah Winfrey, the talk show legend and longtime ambassador for Weight Watchers, has drawn fire after confirming her use of a weight-loss drug. In a candid interview, the 69-year-old media mogul revealed that her newfound slender figure is partially attributed to an undisclosed medication, alongside adopting a healthier lifestyle. Despite her openness, some fans have raised concerns, questioning the authenticity of her indulgence with Weight Watchers.

Oprah will be 70 next month and she looks damn good !!! pic.twitter.com/yKvE7d6UOW — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) December 10, 2023

Winfrey expressed her reasoning for incorporating the weight-loss drug into her regimen, asserting, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she said, adding, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

But Winfrey's revelation has ignited criticism from fans who feel a disconnect between her use of a weight-loss drug and her role as an ambassador for Weight Watchers, a collaboration that dates back to 2017. As per Mirror, social media responses have been mixed, with some fans expressing disappointment and a sense of betrayal.

Please don’t use Oprah turning to weight loss medication as a reason for you to do it.



There is a shortage of Ozempic, and those meds are for people with chronic illnesses. Oprah has a disability, thyroid disease, which can cause weight gain. — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) December 13, 2023

One user asserted, "Done with the shaming but okay with lying?" Another exclaimed, "What I don’t like about Oprah is she is clearly off them Ozempic shots, yet she pushing Weight Watchers." Some fans were also mad that she let them 'think' she lost her weight the 'old-fashioned way.'

However, it is worth noting that although critics contemplate Winfrey’s credibility, others stepped up to support her right to make personal decisions about her body. Some fans claimed that people were unnecessarily invested in celebrities’ personal life happenings and suggested that Winfrey should be praised for accepting the use of weight-loss assistance.

Did Oprah lose weight morally by not using diabetes medication? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zYg2ORNYPS — A hoe does get cold in Mpls (@thomaswikjr3) December 14, 2023

As per Daily Mail, the controversy also delves into Winfrey's historical struggles with body image, recounting instances of public ridicule and shaming throughout her career. She shared her experiences of being on fashion critic Mr. Blackwell’s list and also being labeled 'dumpy, frumpy and downright lumpy' by a magazine. Oprah reflected on the emotional toll of the constant scrutiny, acknowledging the hurt and sadness she felt. “It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years. I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself, I didn’t feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault.”

As the debate over Winfrey's use of weight-loss medication continues, the broader conversation addresses societal expectations, body image, and the complexities surrounding weight management. The media mogul's openness about her journey resonates with some, while others grapple with the perceived incongruity between her personal choices and her role as a Weight Watchers ambassador.

