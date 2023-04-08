Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Announce Engagement After Dating for 4 Years

It's official! Supermodel Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are engaged. Culpo confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a series of adorable photos from the proposal.

“4.2.23,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram of the NFL star getting down on one knee, noting the date of their proposal. “We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast. I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé,” she added via Instagram Story, as per Page Six.

Culpo appears to be surprised and emotional in the pictures. She is seen wearing an oversized blazer and knee-high boots with her hair pulled back in a neat bun. Meanwhile, McCaffrey, 26, popped the question while wearing a sweater and button-down shirt. He also looked thrilled in the pics after his new fiancée said “yes.”

Friends and family were quick to congratulate the couple on being engaged. Culpo's sister, Sophia Culpo seemed excited with the news, she commented on the post, writing "Woohoo! Finalllyyyyyyy. I always wanted a brother my age twins!!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The 30-year-old supermodel and the 26-year-old athlete have been inseparable since they began dating back in 2019. Despite McCaffrey's busy football career, which included a trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers this past season, Culpo was often spotted attending his games and hanging out with him and their families in the offseason.

As per TMZ, McCaffrey had been planning to propose to Culpo for the past couple of months, even hitting up a jeweler in New York earlier this year to get the perfect ring. The stunning oval-cut engagement ring with side stones was designed by the New York-based jeweler, Ring Concierge. The jeweler wrote in the caption "CONGRATULATIONS @oliviaculpo and @christianmccaffrey! So honored to help create your ring. Set this incredible Oval Cut in the Whisper Thin® with Epaulette Side Stones!! Swipe for a close-up of the rock."

In February, the couple vacationed in Cabo, where they met up with McCaffrey’s San Francisco teammates, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, and their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, plus Culpo’s 26-year-old sister Sophia, and the Chief's heiress Gracie Hunt. McCaffrey and Culpo will celebrate four years of dating this summer, as per New York Post.

The engagement news comes after the couple packed their bags in California and experienced an RV road trip through Utah during spring break. Both Olivia and the NFL player documented the fun they had, including Mad Moose ATV rentals and picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains. "Adventure Time," Christian wrote on April 6 while sharing some of his favorite snapshots with his girlfriend and their rescue dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Olivia added, "Road-trip shenanigans," as per E! News