Olivia Attwood Shows off Her Luxury Watch Gifted by Her Fiancé Bradley Dack

The former "Love Island" alumna Olivia Attwood showed off her extravagant birthday present from her fiancé Bradley Dack on Instagram ahead of their upcoming wedding. Olivia is all set to marry the Blackburn Rovers footballer, 29, this coming summer after three delays.

The reality TV personality, 32, shared a series of photographs from her birthday celebrations including a lavish gift and a heartfelt card from Bradley. She showed off a Bulgari watch she'd been gifted, called the Serpenti Tubogas single-spiral watch in 18kt yellow gold and stainless steel, which approximately costs a staggering $17,000, along with gorgeous flower bouquets and a birthday card with a cute message.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

The post also included the picture of the card, which read, "Happy birthday, I hope you get everything you deserve, because you are the kindest, funniest, caring, skinny, beautiful, (moaniest), haha, person I know. Love you forever and always! Love Brad xxx."

In an interview with New! Magazine, Olivia Atwood said this one feels true to who she is. "I think the wedding we are going ahead with this summer is much more true to who I am and who Brad is and it reflects our personalities a lot more. We've stood our ground and reduced the guest list quite drastically and I feel way better about it," she added.

The pair had to push their wedding due to the pandemic, followed by Bradley's injury. However, it's only a matter of time before the cute couple tie the knot in June and their fans will finally get to see the action unravel.

Daily Mail reported that Olivia and Bradley are very excited to begin filming "Olivia Marries Her Match." The publication's source also added that this is everything that they have dreamed of for years now and finally, their big day is moments away.

"So far this year, she's been jam-packed filming the next series of 'Filthy Rich,' which often means she and Bradley are spending days apart. But filming the buildup to their nuptials will be so special because they will be doing it together, plus they will always have the memories captured to look back on."

The two met in a nightclub before Olivia starred on "Love Island," but the couple found their way to one another eventually. They are now all set to start a new life after the footballer popped the question in 2019. The two currently live together in Manchester with their dogs Lola and Stitch and even share matching tattoos of their pooches.