OJ Simpson Hated the Idea of Men Touching Him in Jail in Case He Got ‘Aroused’: "Almost Erotic..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of murder and violence that some readers may find distressing.

OJ Simpson once revealed he despised the idea of men touching him in jail because he did not want to risk getting aroused. In an infamous 1998 documentary interview with comedian Ruby Wax, the late football icon shocked his fans with the revelation. Simpson was acquitted of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her 25-year-old friend, Ronald Goldman in 1995. Though he was never jailed, the former NFL athlete had seemingly anticipated a prison sentence.

Wax, 71, shed light on the questionable statement saying it was difficult to ascertain what he was insinuating with it. She later told The Sunday Times that Simspon told her “how he would never let a man massage him in case he became aroused," per a report by Yahoo. She said, “I couldn’t figure him out at all.” During the 1998 interview, filmed four years after Simpson was acquitted, Wax was taken aback when he spoke of his strange dreams in prison. “He was very sexualized, telling me that his dreams in prison were of a se*ual nature, or how hitting a golf ball well was almost ‘erotic’,” she continued.

The late Buffalo Bills veteran, noted for his 'murderous rage', was rather thrilled to meet people when he and Wax walked around Venice Beach to gather the public's thoughts about him as part of the documentary. She noted that the late athlete was not discouraged by the ‘murderer’ or ‘killer’ signboards. “He was delighted with it. I think that’s why he seemed so excited about doing the interview. Fame is fame,” Wax noted.

She guessed that Simpson was trying to get back into the public eye and could use the money from his infamy. This was because the victims’ families had appealed at civil courts where he was found guilty and was ordered a fine of $33.5 million to be paid in damages to the families, which remains due to date, per ABC News. The 1998 interview, which resurfaced following Simpson’s death, ended with a chilling joke where he pretended to stab Wax with a banana. While Simpson was acquitted in 1994, he eventually went to prison for nine years after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson died from prostate cancer at his Las Vegas home on April 10, 2024, his death certificate confirmed, per the Los Angeles Times. He was 76. In May 2023, he was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy but did not reveal the type of cancer until January this year.

