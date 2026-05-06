Nurse Who Killed 3 Deputies May Have Had ‘Brain Fog’ After McDonald’s Meal — Case Sparks Debate Online

A report regarding a Florida nurse’s killing of three sheriff deputies after a 12-hour shift claims that she had “brain fog” from a McDonald’s meal. The arrest of 32-year-old Corrinne Blue revealed that she wasn’t intoxicated at the time of driving. However, eye witnessses have stated that she was driving rashly, owing to which she crashed into three police officers. She now faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

'EXTREMELY TIRED': A Florida nurse who had just finished a 12-hour emergency room shift is accused of striking three sheriff’s deputies who were assisting a disabled motorcycle on the side of a highway, killing all three. Authorities say Corrinne Blue, 32, had been awake much of… pic.twitter.com/bKE9DJPQFQ — TMcCarty (@Jatrac04) May 6, 2026

A new report now claims that Blue made a pit stop at McDonald’s, which could have been the reason for the three deputies’ deaths. The incident occurred at 9:15 a.m., and Blue’s cellphone data indicates she stopped at McDonald’s while taking an unfamiliar route on her way back home. People obtained a warrant affidavit that revealed further details of what happened moments before the accident.

“This restaurant is located approximately 25 miles from the crash scene and the time of her food purchase was approximately 25 to 26 minutes prior to the crash,” the document revealed. “The opinion of a human factors expert, which is detailed later in this affidavit, indicated that it is possible that the calorie-dense, high-fat, and high-carbohydrate content of the food purchased by Ms. Blue induced a state of postprandial fatigue, characterized by cognitive impairment or ‘brain fog’, as Ms. Blue approached the crash scene.”

The document further stated that a doctor verified the condition, explaining, “postprandial symptomatology includes a cognitive impairment described as ‘brain fog’. The doctor stated that Blue’s “work-related fatigue and a possible postprandial state” could have led to the crash. The Florida nurse wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the accident and even voluntarily gave her blood sample for toxicology analysis to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Has anyone heard of a Taxi? Working a 12 hour shift is not a justification for murder, especially when working in an emergency room

Nurse Worked 12-Hour Shift. She Then Allegedly Killed 3 Florida Police Officers in High-Speed Crash: Police https://t.co/IiGu8xlpXm via @@YahooNews — BobDF (@BobDF5) May 4, 2026

Needless to say, Blue’s grueling working hours definitely played a role in the accident, and the internet noticed. “This is sad on both sides,” one user wrote, sympathizing with Blue. “I think it’s time for the medical personnel to walk out of their jobs after 8 hours because this is not safe for anyone.” Another person revealed the tiring condition of medical professionals, writing, “I worked in the medical field, and 12 hr shifts are standard in all hospitals.”

“Very sad. She obviously went into nursing to help people,” another user added, shining light on Blue’s profession’s selfless nature. “But I know those shifts are brutal and then being moved to emergency situations is also more stressful. But I wonder why she chose to drive an unfamiliar route home after a brutal shift.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw issued a statement in light of recent events. “While no legal outcome can ever replace the lives lost or ease the pain felt by their families, loved ones, and our agency, we remain committed to seeing this case through the justice system,” the statement read. “This tragedy serves as a reminder of the very real and deadly consequences of distracted driving. We urge every driver to remain focused behind the wheel because one moment of inattention can change lives forever.”