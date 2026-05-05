32-Year-Old Nurse Charged With Killing 3 Deputies After 12-Hour Shift

A nurse ended up killing three Palm Beach deputies after working a 12-hour shift. A South Florida nurse was on her way back home from a grueling 12-hour shift when she ended up crashing into three County Sheriff’s motorcycles. The incident occurred in 2024 and Corrine Blue was arrested last week, on April 30, and charged with vehicular homicide.

Blue wasn’t under the influence of any substance at the time. However, the arrest report revealed that the 32-year-old nurse had just finished a 12-hour shift at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston. According to Blue, she had been recently reallocated to the emergency room where she had not worked before.

3 Florida deputies died in crash. ‘Extremely tired’ nurse driving home after night shift charged https://t.co/MDGuX3409u — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 4, 2026

Blue claims she was using the GPS to navigate a route she had not taken before and swerved to the right to avoid hitting a car that was slowing down in front of her. The arrest report states that it was at this moment that Blue ended up crashing into the deputies who were standing with their motorcycles at the shoulder and weren’t visible to Blue.

The 31-year-old nurse has claimed that she wasn’t speeding. However, according to NBC, eyewitnesses claimed that they saw the SUV speeding, “driving in and out of traffic, switching lanes without signaling and cutting off other vehicles.” Blue’s cellphone data also showed that she had been awake 18 hours of the 24 hours before the crash.

The State Attorney’s Office’s release revealed further details on the matter. “According to an investigation by Florida Highway Patrol, Blue was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in an unsafe manner and well above the posted 55 mph speed limit before striking the deputies, who were stopped along State Road 80 with their motorcycles, a half-mile west of Lion Country Safari Road,” the official release revealed.

The arrest report further revealed details on Blue’s condition. “The opinion of a human factors expert, which is detailed later in this affidavit, indicated that it is possible that the calorie-dense, high-fat, and high-carbohydrate content of the food purchased by Ms. Blue induced a state of postprandial fatigue, characterized by cognitive impairment or ‘brain fog,’ as Ms. Blue approached the crash scene,” the report revealed.

A nurse has been arrested more than one year after she allegedly killed three Florida police officers during a high-speed chase, which took place after she worked a 12-hour shift. https://t.co/Thn1TVZ60u — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 4, 2026

The executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles spoke on the deaths of the three deputies. “Regardless of the ultimate outcome, we remember Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph ‘Butch’ Waller, and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz as heroes of our community,” the executive director revealed. “We recognize the pain and loss their families, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the community at large have experienced.”

Various users on the internet weighed in on the situation, blaming the hospital for overworking Corrine Blue. “Hospitals treat nurses, and ‘a Nurse is a Nurse is a Nurse,'” one user wrote on X. “Being pulled from her regular position to work in an Emergency Department caused extra stress in an already stressful occupation. She was probably exhausted from all of the extra stress. I too and a nurse. Worked those brutal 12 hour shifts. Some have said its a choice, but so many hospitals require it now to keep the Full Time Employee numbers down.”