Not So Little: 'Role Models' Star Little Ronnie Is All Grown Up, 15 Years After Hit Film

Bobb'e J. Thompson, a.k.a 'Little Ronnie,' looks almost unrecognizable after his appearance in the movie "Role Models" 15 years ago, in which he starred alongside "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd.

Thompson has had a rather bright and decorated career in acting, especially after appearing alongside Paul Rudd. Because of his spectacular acting skills, the young actor landed major roles in films such as "Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs," "Shark Tale," and "Me And Earl and the Dying Girl," the latter being his last appearance. Young Thompson also landed a major role as a series regular on Disney's "That's So Raven" from 2004 to 2006.

Image Credit: Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Thompson certainly had a knack for acting from childhood through adolescence and would've had a promising career if he'd continued to pursue it. However, he had enough of acting and wanted to focus on music instead, which is why he retired from acting to pursue a full-time career in the music industry as a rapper.

The former actor bagged a permanent position in the improv comedy show called "Wild 'N Out" where he's earned a platform to share his musical skills. He regularly updates fans about his new beats when he works on them. Even in the musical industry, he's slowly rising to fame as he learns and evolves in skill.

While things may seem rather easy-breezy for the rapper, he had to venture on a rather difficult and traumatic path back in 2017 when the actor was involved in a freak accident alongside his friend Zachary Williams. The Daily Mail reported that two cars were swallowed whole by a sinkhole in LA, inside one of which Thompson and his friend were trapped. After escaping the near-death experience themsleves, the two noticed a woman who was stuck in the second car alongside them. The two showed their gallantry and rushed in to help the lady escape along with the duo.

While this may be a rather heroic act, the rapper had a run-in with the cops in a rather un-heroic situation. Back in 2021, the ex-actor was arrested at the LAX airport during a security check where he had a Glock firearm in his possession. According to TMZ sources, the gun was said to be loaded but didn't have a round in its chamber.

Upon further investigation, the gun was found to be stolen, which led to Bobb'e being arrested by the authorities and taken into custody for further action. At the police station, the "That's So Raven" actor was booked for "felony possession of a stolen firearm." In order to get out of the rather sticky situation he was in, he had to pay a whopping bond of $35k and was then released.