Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s statement about Donald Trump has caught attention. In a recent interview, Fetterman said that President-elect Donald Trump is “not a fascist” like Vice President Kamala Harris. He asserted that US always comes before the party, adding that he knows several Democrats who voted in favor of Trump. He further stated that he does not want the 47th President to fail.

Fetterman appeared on ABC’s This Week and stated that it was Kamal Harris’ prerogative. According to him, he would never use the word ‘fascist’ for Trump. “I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that’s going to protect and project my version of the American way of life. And that’s what happened,” the Democratic senator stated.

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who is disappointed that, after defending John Fetterman’s candidacy with your whole chest, he turned out to be Joe Manchin in disguise all along. DO NOT. Obey. In. Advance.pic.twitter.com/tJKdHNNoa6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 24, 2024

The Democratic Senator left no gray space and further clarified that he isn’t rooting against” Trump. He continued, “If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation. And I’m not ever going to be where I want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true,”

He advised Democrats not to freak out as the 78-year-old President-elect is ready to power for the next 4 years. John Fetterman has recently been conducting meetings with the Cabinet nominees of Trump. He claimed that as a US Senator, it is his duty to speak with them. So far he has met with Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, Elise Stefanik, and Pete Hegseth.

John Fetterman’s most discussed meeting was with Trump’s nominee to head the FBI, Kash Patel. Patel assured Fetterman that he wouldn’t target Trump’s opponents if confirmed by the Senate. Fetterman said in his interview that Kash Patel informed him that he does not plan to target the President-elect’s adversaries.

On being asked further questions Fetterman refused to give any details on the meetings. He said that a lot of discussions were off the record. John was asked about Patel’s prior statements on how he planned to go after Trump’s enemies. To this Fetterman responded, “Absolutely never going to happen.”

🚨BREAKING: Democratic Senator John Fetterman says “I’m not rooting against [President Trump] because if you’re rooting against the President, you are rooting against the nation.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/BicWq9Mnnj — JD Vance News (@JDVanceNewsX) December 25, 2024

Fetterman also called out the use of the dictatorial term associated with Donald Trump. “Fascism, that’s not a word that regular people, you know, use, you know? I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that’s going to protect and project, you know, my version of the American way of life, and that’s what happened,”

This is not the first time John Fetterman has asked his teammates to relax during Trump’s term. “You know, like the constant … freak out – it’s not helpful,” Fetterman said. Fetterman’s first post on Donald Trump’s platform was on December 10. In the post, he dismissed Trump’s criminally falsifying case “hush-money” as “bullsh–.”