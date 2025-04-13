Nikita Casap, the Teen Charged With Killing Parents Was Allegedly Planning to Assassinate Trump—FBI Finds

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin, (WDJT) – 17-year-old Nikita Casap is charged with the heinous crime of committing two murders, that too of his parents, his mother and his step-father. Consequently, he was arrested back in March when he fled the state.

At present, the homicide investigation is going on, and as a part of that, a search warrant, which has been filed with the US District Court for Eastern District Wisconsin, has been disclosed, stating certain things that were found in his Casap’s cellphone and some other electronic devices.

The warrant unveils that at the time of the search investigators came through a material on his phone in regard to “The Order of Nine Angles”, an extremist neo-Nazi group. Besides, the investigators also found out some pictures as well as various communications that referred to a self-described manifesto which has raised eyebrows, as it is regarding assassinating the President, making bombs, and terrorist attacks.

The warrant that has been found out is referring to “calling for the assassination of Donald Trump in order to foment a political revolution in the United States and “save the white races” from “Jewish controlled” politicians.”

That particular document also comprised of some pictures featuring Adolf Hitler with text “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY”.

In an excerpt from the three-page manifesto, Casap specifies why he would go after the President Donald Trump.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos and not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do.”

Moreover, the document is also saying that Casap is paid if not a big amount, but in a part, along with a drone, and some explosives which he can use as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack.

And that the killing of his parents “appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan.”

The warrant also states about Casap’s several intention which also includes his plans of escaping overseas to Ukraine. According to reports, Casap last appeared in court on April 9, where he was bound over for trial. At present, he is facing a couple of counts of first-degree intentional homicide and seven other felony charges including hiding a corpse and identity theft. He is due back in court on May 7 for an arraignment and is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.