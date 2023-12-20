Nicki Minaj Reveals She Finally Replied to 'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton’s DM After Instagram Call-Out

Nicki Minaj and Kathy Hilton have caught the attention of fans and media alike through their social media exchange. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Minaj disclosed that she had finally replied to Hilton's direct message (DM) on Instagram, but the socialite has not yet replied. This marks the latest development in their online conversation as reported by Decider.

It all started earlier this month when Kathy Hilton, a former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, used Instagram to reach out to the rapper. Hilton remarked, "Hey little Mama did you read my DM???" along with a separate request for help from her followers on Minaj's posts, "Can anyone help me to get our queen to read my DM I’m going to sleep in 30 min. PagingBarbie…." The fans' curiosity regarding the nature of their communication with Minaj was piqued by her public attempt to establish a connection.

.@NICKIMINAJ kathy Hilton wants you to answer her dms on instagram 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AtIYSloJUp — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 2, 2023

Host Andy Cohen brought up the ongoing social media drama on the most recent edition of Watch What Happens Live, asking Minaj if Hilton had been able to contact her through direct messages. Cohen inquired, “Kathy Hilton’s been trying to reach you through your DMs. Did she ever find you?” Minaj laughed and admitted that she had indeed replied to Hilton's message with a simple "Hey." To the delight of her followers, Minaj did, however, disclose that she had not heard back from Hilton.

Kathy Hilton is looking for Nicki Minaj, everyone tag Nicki 😭 pic.twitter.com/b5O8w4ycG9 — SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) September 18, 2023

"I did DM her. I said, ‘Hey,'" Minaj said. “I’m not sure but you know what? She did leave a beautiful comment when the album came out. I thought that was sweet of her. It made me happy.” She added, “So I don’t know exactly why she’s trying to reach me yet. But whatever she’s trying to reach me about, I’m going to agree to.”

Hilton has made public references to Minaj on previous occasions. Hilton said she would love to play golf with Minaj in an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023.

This Nicki Minaj and Kathy Hilton interaction is sending me 💀 pic.twitter.com/zkx281cCMI — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) October 4, 2022

Page Six reported how fans reacted on social media. One fan even urged Hilton to "put down the chardonnay." Hilton's attempt was made public, but Minaj's response seems to have left fans wondering what their private talk was about. “I know Paris is at home right now *head in hands*,” another person said, while a third fan added, “She saw it. She read it. She kept moving."

Kathy Hilton revealed on @BravoTV that her favorite person to follow on Instagram is Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/BFaqtiToBp — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 30, 2023

The reason behind Hilton's attempt to connect with Minaj, 40, is still unknown. Hilton stated on Watch What Happens Live that her favorite celebrity to follow is Nicki Minaj. A humorous discussion that occurred in October 2022, during an Instagram Live session, suggested that the two had been pals for some time. Minaj asked Hilton to find "billionaire lesbians" for her and a friend.

