Nick Cannon Says He is "All In" To Have a Baby With Taylor Swift, Sparks Backlash Online

Nick Cannon is open to having more kids, especially if it's with the newly single Taylor Swift. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the father of 12 was asked what he would do if Swift was into the idea of having a child with him. “I’m all in,” he quipped right after the odd question was popped. He then went on to say that "Taylor and I are pretty similar" referring to the similar history of dating many people in the public eye. "I think she would relate to me very well,” the comedian explained. “We probably will understand each other."

Stern then highlighted the fact that Taylor Swift is now single and Cannon revealed that he knew that. "You know I know that Howard … My spidey sense was tingling," he said, adding that the idea of having a child with Swift would be "amazing."

Nick Cannon first became a dad back in 2011 when he and his ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Morrocan and Monroe, both 12 years old as of 2023. Cannon and All I Want For Christmas singer parted ways in 2014 and finalized the divorce in 2016. Cannon went on to welcome son Legendary and daughter Onyx with Bre Tise Lanisha Cole, and son Rise with Brittany Bell in 2022. Bell, who is 35, also gave birth to a son Golden, 5, and a daughter Powerful, 1, in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

He also shares Halo Marie, who was born in December of the same year, with Alyssa Scott. The pair also gave birth to a son named Zen who unfortunately passed away from brain cancer at just 5 months old. The singer is also a father to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, as well as a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin whom the pair welcomed on November 11.

Nick Cannon sparked intense backlash online mostly from Taylor Swift fans who accused him of misogyny, as per Independent A user on Twitter said, "Nothing has ever showcased Nick Cannon‘s disgusting misogyny quite like him publicly saying he wants to impregnate a famous stranger. I can’t fathom thinking that was an okay thing to say, even if it’s a 'joke'. Like wtf."

Nothing has ever showcased Nick Cannon's disgusting misogyny quite like him publicly saying he wants to impregnate a famous stranger. I can't fathom thinking that was an okay thing to say, even if it's a "joke". Like wtf. — 🏴‍☠️ Kaija 🏴‍☠️ (@mother_fickle) April 11, 2023

Many pointed out that the conversation was very disrespectful to Swift as it implied Cannon is the "only person who had consent in the matter."

"As if he is the only person with a say in the matter and as if she is available to him. Nick Cannon is beyond gross," one person tweeted, while someone else said: “This should be categorized as sexual assault, and I’m so serious."

Idc if Nick Cannon was joking about he say about Taylor Swift, the fact he only see women as objects to bear his children is very weird behavior — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) April 11, 2023

The news outlet also reported that Cannon missed out on one of his kids' names during the interview when he was asked to identify all 12 of his kids further propelling accusations of misogyny. "Idk if Nick Cannon was joking about what he says about Taylor Swift, the fact he only sees women as objects to bear his children is very weird behavior" read another tweet.