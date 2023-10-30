Travis Kelce has once again captured the media's attention with a new revelation. During a recent episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his unique perspective on life, particularly on reading books.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, decided to amuse his podcast audience with a humorous segment about Travis' bookshelf. What was supposed to be a simple bookshelf tour quickly turned into a hilarious exchange when Travis revealed that he had not read any of the books on his shelf, reports Daily Mail.

When Jason inquired about the books visible behind Travis during the podcast recording, Travis responded with a playful "Oh s***! Um, honestly? You guys know I can't read," eliciting laughter from his brother. Jason then pointed out The Odyssey, one of Homer's two major ancient Greek epic poems, as one of the books on the shelf. This prompted Travis to guess the main character's name, jokingly suggesting Homer. Jason gently corrected him, explaining that the character's name was Odysseus and the author's name was Homer.

"Ooh, that’s a good try, [but] it’s not right,” Jason said. “The name is Odysseus, but Homer, I think, is who wrote it. … So, The Iliad and The Odyssey is [based on] a Greek [tale] and I think Homer is the one who finally wrote it down in a collection of myths that kind of assimilated over time into a congruent story."

Travis, on the other hand, was undeterred by his lack of literary knowledge. He changed the subject to one of his books, Mark Manson's The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***. Surprisingly, Travis admitted that he hadn't read the book but proudly claimed to be a master of "not giving a f***."

"I've got the syndrome, dude," he explained. "It is a full-on syndrome of not giving a f***. I just developed that." When Jason asked if Travis had read Manson's book, Travis responded confidently, "No, I don't need to read that to know how to not give a f***. There is an art to it. There's a very clean art to it.'

Jason joked "I think you've got it down because if there's an art to not giving a f***, it's not giving a f*** about a book that's telling you not to give a f*** about it!" Travis's romantic relationship with Swift has made headlines and gotten a lot of media attention, reports US Weekly. Swift's attendance at his NFL games, as well as their public appearances, have increased speculation and excitement about their relationship. The couple's budding romance has not only endeared them to fans but has also sparked a media frenzy around the world.

Jason spoke with NBC Sports' Peter King about how his younger brother is dealing with the increased scrutiny. He expressed his joy for Travis, emphasizing his genuine enthusiasm for the relationship. However, Jason acknowledged the difficulties that come with such widespread public attention, emphasizing that "this is a lot."

