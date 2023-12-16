New Video Shows Michael B Jordan Racing His Ferrari With Another Car Just Before The Crash

Michael B. Jordan propelled to fame ever since his appearance in the Creed franchise! This earned him an opportunity to showcase his raw talent in a Marvel movie too! The actor played ‘Killmonger’ alongside late actor Chadwick Boseman in the film Black Panther. Since then, he’s continued to climb the ladder of success and has a reputation for being a gifted actor with phenomenal skills. Jordan also appeared in other films such as Fahrenheit 451, Just Mercy, Fantastic Four [2015], and many other movies while delivering stellar performances. While he’s in the spotlight often for his endeavors, this incident of his in the limelight might be considered either good or very bad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

According to reports by TMZ, the actor was seen speeding away on the streets of Hollywood in his luxury sports car: Ferrari. But a little speed isn’t exactly bad and wasn’t what’s drawn him all the attention. It’s the fact that he rammed into another car - Kia which was parked in a designated parking spot.

In the video, Jordan appeared to be driving parallel to another car with a similar model. Seconds later, the car was seen to be swaying out of control before it roughly rammed into the aforementioned car, while causing some damage to his own. Right after the accident, he stopped just a little ahead to inspect the damages.

Image Source: Youtube | @LA-OC.tv

As per sources, he was allegedly racing alongside another car before the sports car collided with the Kia on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Upon inspection, both vehicles seemed to have taken quite the hit to their side. For Jordan, almost the entire panel on his right wheel starting from the headlights to nearly his front door was completely totaled and will need some serious mechanical attention.

Image Source: Youtube | @LA-OC.tv

Concerning the Kia, while the tail lights suffered no damage, the impact was strong enough to damage a door and knock a few parts out of place. This is going to cost the actor quite a hefty sum not just for his car but also for the car he damaged. While fixing the Kia itself won’t burn a hole in his pocket, paying for his Ferrari might cost a small fortune.

As per Robb Report, Jordan owns a stunning beast of a car from the aforementioned luxe brand: The Ferarri 812 Superfast, worth $375,000. Which as the name suggests, is built for speed. Due to the engine’s dextrous design, it can quickly go from zero to 62mp in a matter of 2.9 seconds! However, its top speed is about 211 mph, this is without a doubt a speed demon. Given its sleek and stylish exterior followed by the lavish interiors, it's a legendary car owned by many other celebs such as Jordan.

