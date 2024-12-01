Never-Seen-Before Letters Reveal Details of Prince Philip's Bond With Diana: "I Cannot Imagine..."

Princess Diana's relationship with her father-in-law Prince Philip has rarely been discussed in the media. But thanks to some unearthed letters that the late Duke of Edinburgh wrote to Diana, the royal fans could have a peek inside their heartwarming bond. RSVP Live reported that both Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth II favored Diana over their son Prince Charles.

The first letter that Prince Philip wrote to Diana in 1992, following her separation from Charles, read that they disapproved of their son's affair scandal. "Charles was silly to risk everything with Camilla for a man in his position," wrote Philip. "We never dreamed he might feel like leaving you for her. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind leaving you for Camilla. Such a prospect never even entered our heads," with Philip signing off the letter as, "With fondest love, Pa."

The contents of the letter highlighted that not only did Philip condemn his son's infidelity, but he also tried to act as a mediator to prevent the eventual divorce. "I can only repeat what I've said before, if invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability. But I am quite ready to concede that I have no talent as a marriage counselor."

While Philip criticized Charles for having a mistress, he also disapproved of Diana from getting into other romantic relationships. "We [Philip and Elizabeth] do not approve of either of you having lovers," he urged, adding Diana to look "honestly" into her heart and introspect whether "Charles's relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with" her own behavior mistakes in their marriage.

Diana, who was going through a hard time following the split, felt loved and understood by the royal family. According to Patrick Jephson, Diana's private secretary at the time, the late Princess of Wales was overwhelmed by the support of her in-laws, "Here, at last, was written proof that this was acknowledged, recognized, and there was sympathy for her."

The letters showed the unique relationship Diana had with Prince Philip as they both were non-royals before they married into The Firm. This factor was a common ground between them as they could understand what being an "outsider" looked like. Royal author Ingrid Seward revealed, "When (Diana) found the restrictions of royal life difficult, it was Philip who helped her," per PEOPLE. She felt safe with Philip and always sat next to him at the "endless black-tie dinners" instead of her husband.

Their endearing bond continued after her bitter divorce with Charles. Diana, who wrote back to Philip responding to his letters, addressed him as "Dearest Pa." She responded, "I was particularly touched by your most recent letter, which proved to me if I didn't already know it, that you do care. You are very modest about your marriage guidance skills, and I disagree with you," per TODAY.