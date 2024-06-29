Netizens Want Ex-Prez's ‘Academic Records’ After Family Failed to Do Math Despite Wharton Degrees

During one of his many appearances as a popular guest on Howard Stern's radio program in 2006, Donald Trump took his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. with him. On the show, the Trump children discussed their independent admission to the prestigious Wharton School at Penn, their father's alma school. But everything changed when Stern administered a quick arithmetic test to the Trumps. The children had a hard time getting the answer, and even Trump was unable to complete the computation.

Currently trending on Twitter is a small clip from the show where the three of them struggle to solve a basic problem, with Donald eventually adamantly defending his wrong answer. The caption along with the clip states, "On Howard Stern, Wharton graduates Ivanka and Don Jr. couldn't calculate 17*6. This happened after Don Jr. said he got into Wharton on his own merit." People on the internet continued to troll the former president and his son, calling them 'crooked' and demanding access to the former president's academic records.

Using "Wharton" is misleading as it's the just name of the business school at Penn which teaches graduate MBA students and undergraduates. Orange Julius was an undergraduate econ major at Penn for two years after transferring from Fordham. — Eric Bloom 🟧 (@ericdbloom) June 27, 2024

One user wrote, "Trump has successfully hidden his academic record & threatened to sue anyone who makes it public. We MUST get his academic record released." Another user questioned the degree and added, "Fact that they all got in and even Musk are alumni questions everyone that every went there. Definitely a school that hands out degrees for money." One more user went on to mock the Trump family, "So 3 adult grads of Wharton lack the ability to perform a very basic arithmetic operation. Impressive."

Another user commented on the former president's stubbornness, "17 * 6 The correct answer was 102 and Trump's final answer was 112 even after the correct answer was given. This is the same old Trump. He gets people to agree with him even though he is wrong. And then the people call him a genius." One more shared the sentiment, "Typical Trump, says it with confidence, keeps repeating, and hopes everyone else in the room is d*mber than him. Nothing has changed, unfortunately for him the audience has grown considerably."

@HowardStern he was wrong as well! It isn’t 112 ! It’s 102…he said it with such conviction, I started to question myself…lol — Nicholas (@iNick_B) June 27, 2024

Donald, the Republican nominee for president, is always keen to point out his academic affiliation whenever his intelligence is challenged or made fun of. As reported by AP News, the former president once stated, "I went to the Wharton School of Finance, the toughest place to get into. I was a great student." As per The Daily Pennsylvanian, Donald said the institution was 'probably the hardest there is to get into' in an interview he gave in 2015 to NBC's Meet the Press. "Wharton has produced some of the world's most brilliant business minds," he added.

After moving to Wharton as a student from Fordham University, Donald received a BS in economics. The claim that he graduated top in his Wharton class has been challenged, yet it was included in his early profiles, such as a 1973 New York Times article. His name is not included among the class of 1968's honor graduates in the program.