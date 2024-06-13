Netizens Troll Biden Over His Latest ‘Sllunasuhhijuhnide’ Gaffe: 'Newest Language, Bidenese'

President Joe Biden’s recent public appearance at a Juneteenth concert at the White House ignited a flurry of reactions online. During the event, Biden froze for nearly a minute and subsequently delivered a speech that became increasingly slurred and incomprehensible. Biden’s lapse left attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, puzzled.

BIDEN JUST NOW: “She no long! She new sllunasuhhijuhnide our freedom can never be secured.”



I give this guy a month. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/8OYhzov7KS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2024

Philonise Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd, who was standing next to the Democrat leader, tried to help by wrapping his arm around the President and offering a fist bump, which Biden reciprocated. Despite the encouragement, Biden’s speech deteriorated again, leading to a wave of mockery. As such, a user remarked, “BIDEN JUST NOW: ‘She no long! She new sllunasuhhijuhnide our freedom can never be secured.’ I give this guy a month. It’s over.” In agreement, another user quipped, "Tonight, Biden introduced us to the newest language: Bidenese. Confident that part of the speech wasn’t plagiarized.”

Tonight, Biden introduced us to the newest language: Bidenese.

Confident that part of the speech wasn’t plagiarized . — Kali Yuga Buddha (@KaliEpoch) June 11, 2024

Chiming in, a user opined, “If this isn’t elder abuse on the part of Dr. Jill, I don’t know what is,” while another reasoned, “How is this our best option for president?” As the comments poured in, one user warned, “Marble mouth! He may not live until November. His decline is rapid.” As per Daily Mail, Biden mumbled, “She knows loss.. she know...(incoherent) our freedom can never be secured.” After a few seconds, his speech became coherent as he added, “The day reminds us that we have a hell of a lot more work to do. Let's keep marching. Let's keep the faith.”

Marble mouth! He may not live until November. His decline is rapid. — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) June 11, 2024

A few health professionals argued that Biden’s frequent gaffes and lapses in clarity may be signs of a normal decline that can be seen in people of a certain age and that neither the POTUS nor his rival (Donald Trump) should be judged by news reports, as per Reuters. However, Biden’s cabinet members have staunchly defended the President’s mental acuity. White House spokesman Andrew Bates asserted, "Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders, and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment. Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues," as per Forbes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

As per Fox News, Biden, who has a history of gaffes dating back to his time as Vice President, has faced increased scrutiny in recent years. On one occasion, he got confused about the timeframe of the COVID-19 pandemic. "And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic, and, what happened was Barack said to me: ‘Go to Detroit — and help fix it.’" In another instance, he referenced deceased individuals as if they were alive. He remarked, "Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?" referring to Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash a while ago.